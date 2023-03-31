The Diablo VI Beta Is Blizzard’s ‘Largest In Franchise History’

From all reports, it sounds like the Diablo IV beta has been a roaring success and is deeply loved by all who try it. Now we’ve got some numbers to prove just how well things have been going.

The official Diablo Twitter account revealed today that the Diablo IV open beta has become the ‘largest beta in Diablo franchise history’, with the total number of hours played by beta testers clocking up to 61,560,437 as of 3:00 a.m. AEDT this morning. That’s 2,565,018 days! That’s 366,431 weeks! That’s 84,329 months! That’s 7027 years! That’s 702 decades! That’s 70 centuries! I could go on, but I think you get the idea!

With 62M hours played, thank you for making #DiabloIV the largest Beta in Diablo franchise history. This is just the beginning. Hell welcomes all on 6.6.23. Pre-purchase and get up to 4 days Early Access: https://t.co/73mjYSfJBO pic.twitter.com/woW7cRR7xs — Diablo (@Diablo) March 30, 2023

The account also revealed a variety of other information from the beta. According to their infographic, the most played classes in the beta were the Sorcerer and Necromancer classes. As somebody who not only loves magic and witchcraft, but is well aware that these sorts of classes are considered to be playing games like this on ‘easy mode’, this doesn’t surprise me at all. That being said, why wouldn’t you want to be a little magical guy in Hell?

The infographic also notes that while players managed to slay the dragon queen Ashava a total of 107,426 times, there was almost 1 solo Ashava kill. Now, I may be wrong, but I’m almost certain that this almost-solo Ashava kill belongs to Twitch streamer wudijo, who beat Diablo IV’s biggest baddie mostly on his own on the hardest difficulty. Unfortunately, both times that wudijo attempted to solo-kill Ashava the run was thwarted by some random Necromancer coming in for a hit or two before bouncing. RIP.

The early access open beta for Diablo IV players who pre-purchased the game ran from March 17th to 19th, with the general open beta running from March 24th to 26th. At that time, it seems like everybody who wanted to got their fair share of slaying in, including our very own David Smith who is currently away on annual leave. His opinions on the beta can be found here, and our reader’s opinions on the beta can be found here. My opinions? Never played it. That dragon queen is a baddie though.

Diablo IV will be released on June 6th 2023 for PC, Xbox and PlayStation.