Diablo IV Confirms Open Beta Window Will Kick Off In March

Blizzard has announced the dates for the upcoming Diablo IV open beta. The open beta period will be broken into two halves, the first an early access period and the second the open beta free-for-all.

When you can play the Diablo IV Open Beta In Australia

Early Access: March 18-March 20

Open Beta: March 25-27

Which platforms will the Open Beta run on?

The Diablo IV open beta will run on every platform the game is bound for. The open beta will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Nice. Tell me more.

You may notice that these dates are over weekends, which is nice of Blizzard. The Diablo IV open beta will contain all of the game’s content from the prologue and Act 1, with a level cap of 25. There are those of you that will hit that cap without breaking sweat, which is fine. You can hop over to another class and grind them up to level 25.

To get into the early access period, you’ll need to have preordered Diablo IV on the platform of your choice. That should have granted you an early access code. You’ll need to redeem that code before the doors will swing open. For more information on how to do that, head over to Blizzard’s official open beta blog post.

The goal here, as with most open betas, appears to be a server stress test. Throw open the doors for free, let the interested hordes stream in and see what the servers can handle (and if you’ve put the right amount of infrastructure in place). It’s also a good opportunity to throw a lot of unpaid beta testers at an up-to-date vertical slice and see what happens.