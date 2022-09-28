PSA: Diablo IV End Game Beta Invites Are Going Out

A PSA for your lunch break: Diablo IV end game beta invites are going out today, so check your email to see if you got in.

The first wave of beta invites went out this morning, with recipients already posting their coveted emails to social media.

The content in this particular beta –Nightmare Dungeons, Whispers of the Dead, Fields of Hatred, Paragon Boards, and a brand new feature called Helltide — focus on activities and mechanics reserved for high-level characters that have completed the game’s main campaign. But, as Diablo fans know, the campaign is just the start of any good run. The real meat of the experience, especially for fans of Diablo II, has always been found in the end game. It’s where players can grind for rare and desirable items, put their wildest character-build concepts to the test, and experience the joy of breaking the game’s mathematical core.

The Diablo IV end game beta was announced just over a week ago in a developer update with franchise general manager Rod Fergusson and game director Joe Sheley.

Part of the reason it wanted to focus on end game content, Blizzard says, is an effort not to spoil story beats in the campaign, but acknowledges that the end game is a favourite haunt for many players.

“… for many, the end game is their favourite aspect of Diablo — we want to ensure it feels satisfying, and with no shortage of challenging variety to experience across many, many demon-slaying gaming sessions,” reads Blizzard’s press release.

The Diablo IV end game closed beta will be playable on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms. In addition, cross-play and cross-progress will be enabled so you can hop between systems if you wish.

You might be wondering how one can increase their chances of getting an invite. According to Blizzard, you’ve got to put in the time. The publisher indicates that players with a recent history of significant end game play in Diablo II: Resurrected, Diablo III, and Diablo Immortal are being considered for the Diablo IV end game beta. That makes sense. Blizzard wants players who are already familiar with end-game content to rip it apart.

Anyway, to summarise: check your email. You might already be a winner.