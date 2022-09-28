See Games Differently

PSA: Diablo IV End Game Beta Invites Are Going Out

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: September 28, 2022 at 11:26 am
Image: Diablo IV

A PSA for your lunch break: Diablo IV end game beta invites are going out today, so check your email to see if you got in.

The first wave of beta invites went out this morning, with recipients already posting their coveted emails to social media.

The content in this particular beta –Nightmare Dungeons, Whispers of the Dead, Fields of Hatred, Paragon Boards, and a brand new feature called Helltide — focus on activities and mechanics reserved for high-level characters that have completed the game’s main campaign. But, as Diablo fans know, the campaign is just the start of any good run. The real meat of the experience, especially for fans of Diablo II, has always been found in the end game. It’s where players can grind for rare and desirable items, put their wildest character-build concepts to the test, and experience the joy of breaking the game’s mathematical core.

The Diablo IV end game beta was announced just over a week ago in a developer update with franchise general manager Rod Fergusson and game director Joe Sheley.

Part of the reason it wanted to focus on end game content, Blizzard says, is an effort not to spoil story beats in the campaign, but acknowledges that the end game is a favourite haunt for many players.

“… for many, the end game is their favourite aspect of Diablo — we want to ensure it feels satisfying, and with no shortage of challenging variety to experience across many, many demon-slaying gaming sessions,” reads Blizzard’s press release.

The Diablo IV end game closed beta will be playable on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms. In addition, cross-play and cross-progress will be enabled so you can hop between systems if you wish.

You might be wondering how one can increase their chances of getting an invite. According to Blizzard, you’ve got to put in the time. The publisher indicates that players with a recent history of significant end game play in Diablo II: Resurrected, Diablo III, and Diablo Immortal are being considered for the Diablo IV end game beta. That makes sense. Blizzard wants players who are already familiar with end-game content to rip it apart.

Anyway, to summarise: check your email. You might already be a winner.

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Comments

    • You have more hope than I do.

      I expect them to basically just reskin that shit and act like it’s something totally new, and that any ‘above and beyond’ effort they’ll be putting in will be focused on the cash shop.

  • So does that take people that haven’t played it recently into account?, because I’ve played D3 since release (and only really stopped a few months ago due just content re-release), D:I played at launch and pretty much stopped a week later due to the game being a money-grabber. I won’t play D2:R, just due to the fact I own and have played the original D2, and thier game re-release does not play any different (or any better) then the original. I’m starting to doubt whether Blizz can make a decent game anymore just from the continuous underhanded money grabs they are part of.

    • Actually… they’ve been tweaking and rebalancing D2:R which is really tempting me to just finally go grab a copy. They’ve been trying to make neglected builds viable again.

      The latest patch is actually interesting for very late end game where grand charms will drop an affix that removes a specific monster elemental immunity at the cos of reducing your own elemental immunities! Nice idea in my books to allow those elemental builds at late game to not be stuck on specific areas!

