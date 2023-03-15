Go To Hell: We’ve Got Five Diablo IV Early Access Open Beta Codes To Giveaway

The winds of Google have found you, traveller. They’ve drawn you to the east, in search of a code for the Diablo IV open beta early access period.

Always into the east.

The Diablo IV open beta will be the last chance fans have to get to grips with the game before it launches officially in June. The open beta will be broken into two separate weekends in March — early access and open beta. Across both weekends, players will get the chance to play through the game’s campaign up to the end of Act 1. Characters will be capped at Level 25, of course, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start a different one and run through Act 1 again. Diablo 2 grinders, your time has come.

So when do these open beta weekends begin? Glad you asked: the first one, the exclusive early access window, is Saturday, March 18, 2023. It will run until the same time on Monday, March 20, 2023. But how to get in? If you’ve preordered Diablo IV already, good news, you’re already in! Everyone with a preorder gets early access to the Diablo IV open beta.

But what about those folks that haven’t got their preorder squared away yet? How can they take part?

Don’t despair, adventurers. There is hope.

See you in Hell

Thanks to Blizzard ANZ, we have five PC codes that will grant early access to the Diablo IV open beta to giveaway. How to win yourself a code? Stay a while and listen.

(How many other outlets running a code giveaway this week used the Deckard joke? All of us? I knew it.)

To enter, all you’ll need to do is venture into the portal below. Luckily for you, this portal doesn’t teleport you instantly to a dungeon full of lesser demons. It demands only your details so we can send you a code if you win. That, and you must answer Ruby’s arcane riddle. In 50 words or less, tell us:

“If you were any creature, demon, or entity in the Diablo universe, living, dead, or undead, which creature would you be and why?”

The portal beckons.

As stated, we have just five codes to give away. The competition is a TWO DAY ONLY EVENT, running between Thursday, March 16th to Friday, March 17th. Entries will close at 4:00 PM AEDT on Friday, so get them in now. The five best and funniest entries will be selected, and the winners will be notified by email just as quickly as we can. The code you receive will come with instructions for redeeming it and will be for PC only, via Battle.net. This competition is open to Australian residents only, and you MUST be over 18 years of age to enter. Full T’s and C’s can be found in the competition widget above.

The Diablo IV open beta goes into early access starting Saturday, March 18 at 3:00 AM AEDT. The early access period will run until the same time on March 20. Those lucky enough to get early access will be able to download the beta on your platform of choice from March 16 at 3:00 AM AEDT, in preparation for kick-off. The open beta, which anyone can play, kicks off on March 25th and runs until March 27th.

Good luck, heroes.