5 Escape From Tarkov Alternatives To Try, If Your Blood Pressure Wasn’t High Enough Already

Escape From Tarkov has managed to piss off its dedicated legion of fans in the space of a week after announcing the new Unheard Edition of the game, which was originally set to include exclusive access to Tarkov’s PvE mode as well as in-game advantages that players have been calling the “pay to win” edition. While Battlestate CEO Nikita Buyanov says the new PVE mode will no longer be locked behind the Unheard Edition, and other rewards will be rebalanced, players aren’t quite yet ready to forgive the devs for the fumble and many are looking to other similar titles to get their fix while Tarkov is in the naughty corner, so to speak.

If you’re one of the many Escape From Tarkov players looking to broaden your horizons in the sweaty FPS genre while Battlestate sorts out the mess, or just want to try something different, we’ve rounded up some of the best titles to check out. You might even say that these games will help you to escape…from Tarkov (I’m so sorry).

Escape From Tarkov Alternatives

Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare has been the talk of the town among the Escape From Tarkov community since news of the Unheard Edition dropped, with popular Tarkov streamers even jumping on to give it a go. The game was rushed into Early Access this week, likely to capitalise on the current state of the extraction shooter community. While there’s a range of (mostly framerate-related) performance issues currently plaguing it in the teething stage, it’s looking like a promising Tarkov-like for those who enjoy the realism of Battlestate’s title. Despite these issues, Gray Zone Warfare currently sits at the top-selling game on Steam above Manor Lords and Counter-Strike 2.

Set on the fictional Lamang Island, players pick from one of three PMCs (private military companies) and can play either PvE or PvEvP mode in what developer Madfinger Games describes as an “intense tactical FPS” with “realistic ballistic simulation.” You’ll need to manage your inventory much like Tarkov and stay on top of your health, all the while trying not to die.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. G.A.M.M.A.

The G.A.M.M.A. modpack for the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Anomaly mod (just to really go down the modding rabbit hole) has been hailed as a pretty solid Tarkov alternative. Anomaly been described by many as a totally separate game from the original – providing a more sandbox experience, with G.A.M.M.A on top of it all to differentiate the title even more. According to the anomalymod page for the modpack, it “aims at providing a balanced survival, scavenging, cooking, crafting and repairing focused experience with a long progression and smooth gameplay.”

If you’re willing to add mods on top of mods to S.T.A.L.K.E.R., G.A.M.M.A provides a similar level of difficulty to that of Escape From Tarkov. If getting super sweaty in Tarkov is half the fun for you, this one’s a solid bet – even looking at gameplay of it, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were actually watching someone play Battlestate’s title.

Hunt: Showdown

2018’s Hunt: Showdown is a bit of a setting changeup compared to Escape From Tarkov, given it takes place in the old West, but it’s got the same high-stakes gameplay that keeps players hooked. The tactical PvPvE FPS sees you hunting bounties alone or in a group, all the while competing against other hunters and trying to survive against nightmarish monsters that lurk the infested bayou.

Much like Tarkov, dying sets your back massively – you’ll lose all your gear if you make a misstep. You’ll also need to make it to the extraction point before other hunters or AI enemies come to take you out. Hunt: Showdown also offers a Quick Play mode for solo players wanting to up the intensity and be the last Hunter standing, if your heart rate wasn’t already spiking enough.

Arena Breakout: Infinite

Arena Breakout: Infinite isn’t out just yet, but a closed PC Beta is set to open on May 8 if you’re impatient for more immersive military gameplay. Only last week, developers Morefun studios offered to increase beta capacity if goals were hit on their trailer in the wake of the Escape From Tarkov news, and the game looks pretty damn similar if you squint closely. The devs have even copped heat from Battlestate themselves for the similarities.

There’s tactical extraction, 360 spatial sound effects to increase immersion, and a modular level of gunsmithing (with over 500 attachments over 30 gun slots to mix and match) to really dial things up. The Steam page for Arena Breakout: Infinite describes it as “ultra real” with high stakes and “hardcore” gameplay, as well as promises of “vigilantly enforced” anti-cheat measures and features to ensure fair competitive gameplay.

ZERO Sievert

Taking a step back from high-immersion, realistic gameplay, ZERO Sievert is a top-down extraction shooter that aesthetically leans more into the pixel-art trappings of games like Stardew Valley – although the gameplay itself couldn’t be any further from the farming sim.

Where ZERO Sievert comes close to Escape From Tarkov is in its gameplay, which features heavy weapon modification, the Eastern European setting, and level of difficulty. You’re charged with scavenging equipment across multiple areas of a post-apocalyptic land, initially armed with little more than a gun and some water, and you’ll need to hustle to survive, recover items to improve your loadout, and take down bandits and the wildlife (which, in Fallout fashion, have become a bit more formidable than their pre-apocalypse counterparts). The maps are procedurally generated to keep things fresh and interesting, and it’s being described by some players as “Tarkov in 2D.”



Have you been playing any other titles to get your Escape From Tarkov fix while waiting for the Unheard Edition drama to blow over? Let us know in the comments.

Image: Madfinger Games