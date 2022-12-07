See Games Differently

Diablo 4 Previews Are Dropping And It Seems People Liked What They Saw

David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: December 8, 2022 at 10:58 am
Filed to:action rpg
action rpgsactivision blizzardblizzardblizzard entertainmentdiablodiablo 2diablo 3diablo 4PcPlayStationplaystation 5ps5
Image: Blizzard

Hands on preview coverage of Diablo 4, Blizzard’s return to its legendary grimdark ARPG, went live around the internet last night. The previews paint a picture of a game that is still very much leaning into story (concerning for the Diablo 2 heads that crave only ceaseless crunch and grind) while trying to claw back some of the crunch that was stripped out of Diablo 3 to make it more palatable (cheering from the Diablo 2 fans).

Among the local contingent, the feeling was that the game is heading in the right direction. Press Start Australia’s Camilla Wolfe felt her preview builds demonstrated a game that was “familiar but fresh”. GamesHub’s Edmond Tran noted how hard the game seemed to be pushing the story to the fore, with carefully crafted in-game cutscenes spotlighting narrative sequences. AusGamers’ Kosta Andreadis called “Diablo 2 meets Diablo 3” in both design and narrative approach. Checkpoint Gaming’s Omi Koulas focused in on the gameplay, digging into the kind of details the Diablo 2 crowd have craved — what kind of builds can I create? How much control over my base stats do I have? Omi comes away impressed, which will hopefully set a few minds at ease.

Kotaku Australia wasn’t invited to preview Diablo 4, so, unfortunately, we have no coverage of our own to offer around this one. Maybe next time!

Looking overseas, Polygon’s Ryan Gilliam noted how seriously the game seemed to take itself, and what a marked retreat from the more heroic fantasy of Diablo 3 that was. This element of Diablo 4‘s design has been a known quantity for some time: Diablo 3 famously attempted to trade on World of Warcraft‘s immense popularity by lightening the tone of its story and aesthetic, to the chagrin of the long-time fandom. In the creation of Diablo 4, Blizzard has made a lot of noise about returning to the oppressive darkness of Diablo 2.

IGN’s Ryan McCaffrey was effusive in his praise (though he usually is), saying he can’t stop thinking about the game. Gamespot’s Alessandro Barbosa was also interested in the ways the game seeks to differentiate itself from its predecessors. Eurogamer’s Robert Purchese was also very pleased with what he saw, saying “I’m sold”.

Even the damn PlayStation blog, which exists as a pure promotional tool, got a writer in the preview.

Anyway.

If Blizzard’s happy to have people running hands-on content around a recent build, it would lend credence to the rumours that a 2023 release date is indeed imminent. Rumours have swirled for weeks that the game could be set for release as early as March, though more sensible estimates put it closer to July. This is the kind of thing that would have been announced at BlizzCon in previous years, but, of course, after Blizzard’s tumultuous year, plagued with scandals and departures, that show no longer exists.

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Comments

  • So i wasnt a big diablo fan until diablo 3 (wasnt a a pc gamer as a kid), so take this with a grain of salt but if diablo 3 story was lightened in tone, and i look at what happened to Leah, i mean…if thats going light, damn.

    Reply

  • “Even the damn PlayStation blog, which exists as a pure promotional tool, got a writer in the preview.”

    I really feel for you guys at KotAuku. Kotakaus. Whatever. You’ve got a great team of writers (Ruby is a fucking gem, pun damn well intended). Your coverage is relevant to us locals and rarely if ever dips into tribalism, shit-stirring, or other familiar emotionally techniques for baiting clicks on other ‘media entertainment’ sites — and occasionally the ‘Kotaku’ known to the rest of the world (to my knowledge — is there a local Kotaku for other countries?). I really like the vibe of ‘let’s have a conversation’ going on with our version of Kotaku, even if it doesn’t generate as much interaction as your average reddit thread about…well, almost anything. OTOH quality vs quantity is more than applicable when it comes to comment sections. 🙂

    And despite this effort to be unique, you just aren’t treated like your own thing. You don’t even get a tag on your own site for locally-written articles and coverage. I can’t customise my feed to only see actual Kotaku Au articles and those from the US writers I don’t entirely loathe. I’ve just had to learn which of your staff to read and which articles to merely skim or scroll by entirely (FFS Genshin is only interesting to Genshin players, you don’t have to write shit about it every other day on a site meant for general game coverage, and seriously who gives a shit if Jin Sakai doesn’t fuck?).

    It’s a crime that high quality, locally-written content and copy-pasted tabloid junk from the parent site get the same billing on kotaku.com.au.

    /rantfuckingover

    Eh, on topic? D4 comes with a lot of baggage for ARPG veterans (and anyone who knows Blizzard at all really) but the shift in lead devs towards younger blood who are very much D2 fans and all but openly decry D3’s missteps is a good sign, as would be the completion of the Microsoft purchase as an indicator of larger-scale house-cleaning. Sure, monopoly bad (Sony all but killed the anime streaming scene here in Australia when they gobbled up animelab and gave us a shitty second-rate Crunchyroll in response — and then upped the sub price) but if that’s what it takes to pull ActiBlizz out of the late 90s work-culture wise, so be it.

    As a game in and of itself? D4 looks like it might be fun. I am a fan of premium-priced Games As Service: they tend to be perfectly playable without mtx purchases and Western devs know now they can’t get *too* greedy when they’ve already sold you a game. They’re promising something of a grail in the loot-kill-loot industry: a true mix of MMO and ARPG. It’s a promise so far unfulfilled by the likes of Black Desert Online and Lost Ark (pw2 baggage out the arse) so we’ll see. I imagine if Blizzard can’t do it with all their monstrous resources (and there’s no doubt they’ve recruited ARPG devs from all over the place for this one) then I am left wondering who can.

    Reply

    • Mate, this is such a kind comment. Really appreciate you taking the time to share all this and we’re stoked you’re enjoying what we’re trying to do. Day made, truly.

      Reply
