Diablo IV Is Going For To 25% Off On BattleNet If You’ve Been Waiting For A Sale

Diablo IV is on sale for the first time since its release, but you’ll have to get in quick to score the action role-playing game for a deal on the BattleNet storefront. The Blizzard title was released in June and quickly became a hit amongst critics and players, with many no-lifing the campaign to complete the story before seasonal content began. It’s since broken records for Blizzard and smashed sales charts (a seemingly common occurrence for a number of titles released this year). However, the one thing it has not done, up until now, is go on sale.

Diablo IV will be on sale for Aussies until 5 September, so there’s a relatively short window to cop the title if you’ve not yet purchased it. All editions are included in the sale for up to 25% off across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on the BattleNet store.

The Diablo IV Standard Edition is 22% off currently, sitting at a tidy $85.45 AUD (down from $109.95 AUD). You can also grab the Ultimate Edition for 25% off – $115.95 AUD (down from $154.95 AUD) – or the Digital Deluxe Edition for $111.95 AUD, down from $139.95 for a saving of 20%.

Previous Diablo installments are also discounted via the BattleNet shop, with Diablo II: Resurrected discounted by 67% down to $22.95, and Diablo III for sale at A$14.95 (50% off). If you’ve been keen to get into any of the action RPG’s titles, now’s the time to do so at a bargain.

If you already own Diablo IV, Blizzard announced that from 3AM AEST on September 2nd until 3AM AEST on September 6th, all players will earn XP and Gold at an increased rate of 25% thanks to the Mother’s Blessing. This bonus applies to Seasonal and Eternal Realms, as well as all World Tiers. Blizzard confirmed that the bonus will stack, so if you pair them with Elixirs and the Urn of Experience, you can smash through the XP grind at breakneck speed. Interestingly, this bonus XP period aligns almost perfectly with the Early Access weekend for Starfield.

If you’ve been waiting to grab Diablo IV for a great deal, you’ve only got five days to capitalise on BattleNet’s sale – there’s also a range of other Blizzard titles with varying discounts available so you can treat yourself to a new game (or DLC) to keep you going in the leadup to Starfield’s impending release (or to keep you occupied if you won’t be jumping on to Bethesda’s next title).

See you in Sanctuary, wanderers.