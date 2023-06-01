Diablo IV: Here’s How To Start Playing Early

While Diablo IV “officially” comes out next week, an early access period for it begins tonight, June 1, or maybe tomorrow, June 2. See, exactly when it launches depends on your location and, of course, whether or not you’ve pre-ordered certain versions of the game.

Read More: Diablo IV Reviews Suggest It’s More Of the Same, In A Good Way

With hordes of players eagerly preparing to flood the game the moment early access begins, and a challenge issued to the first 1,000 players who can hit level 100 on hardcore, it sure is tempting to dive in as soon as you can. But which version is right for you? Let’s get into it.

Grab the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition for Early Access Starting on June 1

If you don’t care about all the extra digital goodies that come with the more pricey editions and just want to get to demon-slaying as soon as you can, then you want to look at either the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Editions, which cost $AU139.95 and $$154.95 respectively.

That early access period starts on June 2 at 11 AM AEST here in Australia (that’s 10:30 AM ACST, 9:00 AM AWST, and 1:00 PM NZST). Both of these fancier versions are available solely as digital downloads.

But aside from getting in on the Let’s-Get-Lilith action, what else do you get from these versions?

Diablo IV Digital Deluxe

Image: Blizzard

The Digital Deluxe version costs $139.95, gets you early access starting on June 2 and comes with the Temptation Mount (calm down, it’s a horse) and the Hellborn Carapace Mount Armour.

You’ll also get the Battle Pass.

Diablo IV Ultimate Edition

Image: Blizzard

With the Ultimate Edition you’ll get all the goodies from the Digital Deluxe Edition plus the ability to skip 20 tiers in the Battle Pass and an exclusive “Wings of the Creator” emote. Because that’s what Diablo is in 2023.

What do I get for preordering the Standard Edition?

Image: Blizzard

The real appeal of preordering the more expensive versions, in my opinion, is getting to play as early as you can. But if you choose to preorder the Standard $US70 ($97) version, you’ll still get some neat stuff, including the Light-Bearer mount, Caparison of Faith Mount Armour, Diablo II Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet, World of Warcraft Amalgam of Rage Mount, and the Diablo Immortal Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set.

Pre-ordering any of the more expensive versions gets you everything you’d get from pre-purchasing the standard edition as well.

Reviews of Diablo IV, which were not able to assess the impact of the game’s microtransactions or live service model, have praised its tone, gameplay, and story. The game launches on June 6, but you can get in on it today, June 2, by pre-ordering the digital deluxe or ultimate editions.