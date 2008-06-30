Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend (Diablo III / Blizzard Edition)

Guess what was announced on the weekend? That's right, it was Diablo III. To help you get up-to-date on everything that went down, I've collected all our Diablo III and Blizzard Invitational content here.
Blizzard Worldwide Invitational (includes some Diablo III stuff): Blizzard Worldwide Invitational: 'There Is No Penguin Level' Blizzard Worldwide Invitational: Day One Blizzard Worldwide Invitational: How Much Is Your Goody Bag Worth? Blizzard Worldwide Invitational: Diablo III In-Depth
Diablo III screenshots, trailers and info: One Stop Shopping For Your Diablo III Trailer Needs Just ... Forget About Diablo III on a Console, Mmkay? Diablo III Videos (Trailer, Gameplay Footage) Diablo III Webpage Filled With Trailers, Screens, Evil A Blurry Screen From Diablo III Blizzard Announces Diablo III
Everything else not Blizzard-related: Crytek's CEO: Piracy Threatens PC Exclusivity Kotaku Originals: Recipe for a Douche Simulator New Soul Calibur IV Screens: Tits
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink