Diablo 4’s Tattoo World Tour Offers More Than Just Free Branding

Published 21 seconds ago: July 21, 2022 at 12:11 pm -
Filed to:blizzard
diablodiablo hells inkdiablo ivflash tattootattoo
Image: Diablo / Twitter

Who knew that all you need to do to get Diablo IV for free is to tattoo a big ol’ D on your big ol’ heinie?

As David reported last month, Blizzard is on a ‘Diablo Hell’s Ink’ marketing tour for Diablo IV that consists of touring tattoo artists giving free custom Diablo tattoos to a few lucky folks that entered their competition, and a few pre-designed flash tattoos to the first people that walk through the door.

While their trip to Australia won’t be until September, Blizzard and their crew of tattoo artists are already jet-setting around the United States, putting all sorts of little drawings on fans of the series.

Their first stop was Los Angeles on July 17th, where it was revealed that any person that was willing to ‘offer their flesh as a tribute’ would get beta access to Diablo IV, followed by a free digital copy of Diablo IV upon release.

What a deal, right? Forget money, it isn’t even real. If you want a new game, you should just be able to get a tattoo of it and then they give it to you for free. Sure, tattoos are a lot more expensive than your average tattoo, but these ones are free!

The Diablo Twitter account later showed off just what flash designs would be available to first come, first served customers that didn’t win a custom tattoo opportunity.

Honestly, there are a few designs there that I actually wouldn’t mind getting if it meant a free copy of Diablo IV. But a big ‘D’ is Definitely not one of them.

If you are a huge Diablo fan and want to get some new Diablo-inspired ink for free, they’ll be coming to Sydney and Melbourne in September.

Me personally? If there’s any tattoo I would get for beta access and a free digital copy of a game, you know exactly what it would be.

diablo tattoo
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

