A Globe-Trotting Diablo Tattoo Competition Is Coming To Australia

Blizzard has announced a new globe-trotting competition called the Diablo Hell’s Ink Tattoo Shop Takeover. The idea is that Blizzard engages a top-tier local tattooist, and set up shop in tattoo parlours around the world. Winners will receive a one-of-a-kind Diablo tattoo seared into their living flesh.

Blizzard’s tattoo tour will take it to four cities across North America, one in Europe, one in the UK, and two here in Australia. Australian dates are below:

Melbourne

Date: 3 September 2022

3 September 2022 Studio: Oculus Tattoo – 561 High St, Thornbury VIC 3071, Australia

Oculus Tattoo – 561 High St, Thornbury VIC 3071, Australia Headlining Artist: Beny Pearce

Sydney

Date: 10 September 2022

10 September 2022 Studio: Little Tokyo Tattoo – Suite 505, 342 Elizabeth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia

Little Tokyo Tattoo – Suite 505, 342 Elizabeth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia Headlining Artist: Jimi May

The competition is one of many events Blizzard is holding to celebrate the Diablo franchise’s 25th anniversary. Those interested in entering have to tell Blizzard what makes Diablo special to them on social media using the #DiabloHellsInk hashtag, and that of the participating city closest to you (Aussies should use #MEL or #SYD). The competition began on Wednesday, June 15 and will run through to Wednesday, June 22 at 3:00 am AEST, but the actual tattoo dates won’t happen until September. Overseas dates and full T’s and C’s are on the Blizzard blog.

Here’s my question, though: given the current Diablo Immortal driven animosity in the community toward the franchise, how many people will be interested in getting a tattoo to permanently commemorate the franchise on their bodies? How many people would be happy to get anything connected to the Activision-Blizzard name tattooed on themselves after everything that’s happened within the company in the last 18 months?

I mean, if you’re one of those rusted-on Diablo 2 lifers still grinding for Zod runes in the Year of our Lord 2022, then perhaps you’ve earned the right to a tat at this point. But beyond those people, who is entering this?

Let me know in the comments on this one. Would you be down for a Diablo tat, or no? And if you did get one, what would you get?