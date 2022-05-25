$50 Off The PS5’s Pulse 3D Headset Sounds Pretty Good

Sony’s Days of Play sale kicked off earlier today, which includes some pretty decent discounts across a stack of PlayStation games, along with a few retailers offering the DualSense controller for $79 – but the deals don’t stop there. If you’re someone who wants the full gear kit out for your PlayStation 5, you can currently pick up the Pulse 3D Headset with up to $50 shaved off its price tag.

If you’ve been lucky enough to get your hands on a PS5, you’ve no doubt familiarised yourself with its many next-gen features, such as the Tempest AudioTech, which helps to create immersive 3D surround sound. If you’re looking to take full advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, here’s everywhere you can snag Sony’s official headset with a nice discount.

Where can you get a PS5 Pulse 3D headset for cheap?

Unlike its parent console, the Pulse 3D headset isn’t too difficult to find. Originally, it was only available in white, but Sony has since released a Midnight Black version. Regardless of which colour you favour, the headset retails for $159.95.

In terms of cheapest prices, Amazon Australia is currently selling the white PS5 headset for $110, while Bing Lee and Big W have it listed for $119.

If you prefer a more traditional PlayStation console aesthetic and you’re looking to match your headset with your Dualsense controller and PS5’s faceplates, the cheapest place that you can pick up the Midnight Black headset from is Amazon Australia, which has it for $110, while Bing Lee and Big W have it listed for$119.

That 26% discount is one of the lowest we’ve seen for the Pulse 3D headset, especially the Midnight Black version. So if you’re one of those people who wait for price drops to drop further, we can’t see this getting much lower, outside of some big sale event.

Do you need the PS5 headset for 3D sound?

No, you don’t. However, while any pair of compatible headphones will let you experience the PS5’s immersive sound tech, Sony’s official headset is “engineered to take full advantage of PS5’s 3D Audio capabilities“. The Pulse 3D headset connects to your PS5 wirelessly via a dongle with a playtime of around 12 hours, or by plugging it directly into the DualSense controller’s 3.5mm audio jack.

This 3D audio feature was initially only available through a PS5-compatible headset, but a firmware update from last September has extended its support to include built-in TV speakers.

If you do pick up the wireless PS5 headset, don’t forget to customise your 3D Audio Profile too.