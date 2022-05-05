Give Your PS5 A Face Lift With These Custom Skins And Plates

Custom PlayStation 5 faceplates and skins have been a contentious issue for Sony to date. While it took a while for Sony to finally release official plates, that hasn’t stopped the company from taking umbrage with sellers who’ve chosen to create their own. While it’s hard to deny a black PS5 looks flash, it appears Sony would prefer owners not to play around with their console’s default white colour. But rules are made to be broken — and custom PS5 plates are in this year.

There are few sellers still offering custom plates and if you’re willing to comb through online marketplaces like Etsy and speciality retailers then you’ll find a whole bunch of awesome-looking accessories.

Here are a few places you can purchase PS5 skins and faceplates in Australia.

Where you can grab PS5 skins and faceplates

Back in December 2021, Sony announced that it was officially releasing covers for the PS5, with an expected sale date of January 2022 and a price tag of $84.95. The colours of these covers coincide with the various DualSense controller variants, which include Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple.

Unfortunately, much like the actual PS5, these covers seem to be currently unavailable almost everywhere, with Sony listing each colour as “coming soon“.

At the time of writing, it looks like the Cosmic Red variant is the only faceplate available for the standard PS5 in Australia, which you can pick up from Amazon Australia, EB Games or JB Hi-Fi.

If you own a digital PS5, EB Games has the Midnight Black faceplate, while Amazon Australia is selling the Cosmic Red cover.

Etsy has a fantastic range of PS5 skins available from local and international sellers.

Here, you’ve got retro options, arty options and even skins with pretty pink clouds. There are PS2 skins, God of War skins, pastel skins, and everything in between. The best part is that the skins on Etsy are relatively affordable and bounce between the $25-40 mark, plus shipping.

By purchasing from Etsy, you’ll also be supporting individual creators from around the world.

Amazon Australia has a surprising array of custom PS5 faceplates available from various sellers, including some fetching blue and red options. The price for the plates varies by store but most are within the $50-70 range and many come with free shipping, which is vastly more affordable than other shops online. This black cover seems to be one of the more popular plates available, at a pretty decently priced $45.

Alongside console accessories, you can also find custom PS5 controller skins and plates for around $30 on Amazon Australia. They’re the perfect way to jazz up your gaming.

If you’re looking to shop local, Decal Kings is a Melbourne-based retailer that offers custom skins, decals and wraps for various consoles, including the PS5. These very aesthetic skins are made from high-quality UK vinyl and are pretty reasonably priced at $40 a pop, which includes skins for your console and DualSense controller. The range of designs that are available includes colourful skulls, black marble and a jungle print.

Based in the U.S., dbrand is selling PS5 faceplates in the face of legal threats. After being served a cease and desist for its original “Darkplates” design, the retailer has released a new iteration that includes vent filters and lightstrips. Its website is actually a bit racy and dares Sony to come after it again. For now, its range of plates is still live, so hopefully, they’ve escaped scrutiny.

You’ll need to fork out up to US$69.05 plus international shipping for the basic Darkplates 2.0, which comes in black, retro grey and white, but there are also additional customisation options if you’ve got money to burn, which include a middle skin and two light-strip options.

TAG Mods is a local Aussie customiser that’s doing incredible work creating custom controllers, consoles and PCs. They recently worked with Xbox to celebrate the Sea of Thieves anniversary with a bunch of stunning gold controllers, and their entire portfolio is well worth a look.

You can check out their catalogue and talent via Twitter or Instagram, but note they’re in hot demand.

Failing all these options, you can also do something bold and uncouth, too.

Customise your own PlayStation 5

The PS5 is an expensive machine, and beginners should probably exercise caution before DIY-ing it themselves — but if you’re an arty type, there’s no reason you can’t have a bit of fun with your console.

If you have a Cricut smart cutter you could print off some custom vinyl stickers for the outside. If you have access to epoxy resins, you could create a symbol to stick on like the Spider-Man logo above.

Heck, even textas can create a beautiful work of art on any console:

Acrylic paint also works great on the PS5, or you could even get fancy with some oil paints.

The DIY process won’t be for everyone, but there’s no harm in having a go if you’re looking to make a statement with your console.

Check out Callum Warren’s guide for custom-painting your PS5 for more tips and inspiration:

If you’re unhappy with your boring white PS5 console, there are plenty of options for changing it up.

