The Galaxy Coloured PS5 Controllers Are On Sale For Under $100 Now

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While getting your hands on a PlayStation 5 has been a lot easier said than done for some, those lucky enough to get their hands on one have apparently been playing the absolute hell out of it.

If you’re currently in need of a replacement PS5 controller, want to pick up a spare, or don’t particularly care for the colour of the standard controller, you can currently grab a nice deal on the DualSense if you know where to look.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

READ MORE Here's Where You Can Grab The PS5 Pulse 3D Headset For Cheap In Australia

Where can you grab a cheap Dualsense controller?

While you’ll get a white Dualsense controller with your PS5, there are also five additional colours available separately, Midnight Black and Comic Red, along with the recently released Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. In terms of price, the Midnight Black version shares the same RRP as the standard PS5 controller, $109.95. However, the red, pink, blue, and purple variants are a little bit more expensive at $119.95. Why the extra $10? Beats me.

In terms of the cheapest price, Amazon Australia is currently offering the standard controller for $89. The online retailer is also selling the Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple Dualsense controllers for $99 each, which is a solid $20 off their respective RRPs.

JB Hi-Fi is also slinging every colour variant of the Dualsense controller for $99 too. If you’re someone who loves a bundle deal, JB Hi-Fi is also running a promotion where you can pick up a copy of Battlefield 2042 for $29 when you buy a first-party PS5 controller too.

If your heart is set on the Midnight Black controller, mWave has the cheapest sale price at $95.

READ MORE Here's Where You Can Score A Cheap Nintendo Switch Controller

Are there any essential PS5 controller accessories?

There’s the Dualsense Charging Station, which will let you charge two PS5 controllers simultaneously. It’s a pretty simple click-in cradle dock that’ll help you avoid fussing around with USB ports and cables.

With an RRP of $49.95, the only place that seems to be offering a discount for the Dualsense Charging Station is mWave, where you can pick it up for $45.

And if you’re looking for some games to play with your brand new controller, there are a few decent deals for titles like Deathloop, Far Cry 6, and Guardians of the Galxy currently available too, which you can check out here.