See Games Differently

Everything Going Cheap In The PlayStation Days Of Play Sale

David Smith

David Smith

Published 31 mins ago: May 25, 2022 at 10:49 am -
Filed to:bargains
days of playdays of play 2022dealsPlayStation
Everything Going Cheap In The PlayStation Days Of Play Sale
Image: PlayStation

PlayStation’s mid-year Days of Play sale has returned for 2022, so I thought I’d collate all the major deals, in Australian pricing, in one place for you.

There’s a few standouts among the deals this year. Crysis Remastered is going quite cheap at only $17.98. Borderlands 3 isn’t a bad buy at only $19.99 either. Jedi: Fallen Order is down to $22.48, which is great price for a strong game. CD Projekt Red has cut both its major titles by 50%, putting The Witcher 3 at $9.58) and Cyberpunk 2077 at $34.97. Obviously, you take your chances with Cyberpunk‘s performance on Sony’s hardware, but the price is certainly right (or, at least, improvement).

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence: $13.73 (75% off)
  • Among Us: $4.76 (25% off)
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition $30.73 (75% off)
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition($67.47 (75% off)
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione $31.18 (60% off)
  • BABYLON’S FALL $64.96 (35% off)
  • Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 $49.97 (50% off)
  • Batman: Arkham Collection $25.48 (70% off)
  • Batman: Arkham Knight $14.97 (40% off)
  • Battlefield V $14.98 (75% off)
  • Black Desert: Traveler Edition $13.48 (70% off)
  • Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™ $19.99 (80% off)*
  • Call of Duty Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition $71.46 (35% off)
  • Call of Duty Vanguard – Standard Edition $59.95 (40% off)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 $32.95 (67% off)
  • Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™ $54.97 (50% off)
  • Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition $49.97 (50% off)
  • Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® $49.97 (50% off)
  • CarX Drift Racing Online $8.98 (75% off)
  • Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition $10.99 (80% off)
  • Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time $49.97 (50% off)
  • Crysis Remastered $17.98 (70% off)
  • Crysis Remastered Trilogy $49.36 (35% off)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 $34.97 (50% off)
  • Diablo® II: Resurrected™ – Standard $41.97 (40% off)
  • Disco Elysium – The Final Cut $35.97 (40% off)
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot $27.98 (72% off)
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5 $78.36 (20% off)
  • ELEX 2 $69.96 (30% off)
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition $9.98 (60% off)
  • FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition $39.98 (60% off)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake $49.97 (50% off)
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE $65.52 (43% off)
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition $58.06 (30% off)
  • Gang Beasts $14.47 (55% off)
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo $49.97 (50% off)
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition $23.07 (58% off)
  • Green Hell $26.56 (30% off)
  • GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle $66.96 (33% off)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition $57.47 (50% off)
  • Hell Let Loose $38.46 (30% off)
  • HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition $44.97 (55% off)
  • HITMAN 3 – Trilogy $67.92 (55% off)
  • HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ $27.89 (60% off)
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm $42.17 (33% off)
  • It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™ $29.97 (50% off)
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5 $38.96 (35% off)
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection $24.72 (55% off)
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $71.96 (20% off)
  • Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5 $42.47 (50% off)
  • Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS4 & PS5) $37.48 (75% off)
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition $34.97 (50% off)
  • Mafia: Trilogy $49.97 (50% off)
  • Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition $44.97 (55% off)
  • MLB® The Show™ 22 PS4 $62.66 (34% off)
  • MLB® The Show™ 22 PS5 $78.06 (29% off)
  • Monster Hunter: World $18.71 (25% off)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 $23.08 (67%)
  • MotoGP™22 PS4 & PS5 $59.97 (40% off)
  • MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame $36.68 (60% off)
  • NBA 2K22 $24.98 (75% off)
  • Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition $19.99 (80% off)
  • NHL 22 $32.98 (67% off)
  • Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5 $63.61 (33% off)
  • No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5 $34.97 (50% off)
  • Outer Wilds $21.57 (40% off)
  • OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5 $38.47 (45%)
  • Overcooked! 2 $7.73 (75% off)
  • PERSONA 5 ROYAL $39.98 (60% off)
  • PGA TOUR 2K21 $24.98 (75% off)
  • PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition Bundle $36.88 (70% off)
  • Planet Coaster: Console Edition $22.03 (65% off)
  • Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition $39.97 (50% off)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $77.46 (38% off)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 $35.38 (60% off)*
  • Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 $42.97 (57% off)
  • RIDE 4 $24.98 (75% off)
  • Rugby 22 $36.86 (33% off)
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5 $62.66 (43% off)
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $14.38 (70% off)
  • Slime Rancher $7.48 (70% off)
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Deluxe Arsenal Edition $22.78 (70% off)
  • SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS 2 COMPLETE EDITION $45.47 (50% off)
  • Sonic Colours: Ultimate $35.97 (40% off)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5) $22.48 (75% off)*
  • Stranded Deep $13.47 (55% off)
  • Subnautica $23.97 (50% off)
  • Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $77.97 (40% off)
  • Tennis World Tour 2 $17.48 (75% off)
  • Terraria $9.87 (50% off)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online (PS5 Base Edition) $10.48 (70% off)
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes $26.36 (34% off)
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition $21.98 (60% off)
  • The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition $37.47 (50% off)
  • The Nioh Collection $77.46 (38% off)
  • The Outer Worlds $29.68 (67% off)
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $9.58 (50% off)
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild $13.18 (67% off)
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition $87.96 (20% off)
  • Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 $34.97 (50% off)
  • Trivial Pursuit Live! 2 $19.46 (35% off)
  • UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End & UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle $29.97 (50% off)
  • UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection $44.97 (40% off)
  • Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection $12.47 (50% off)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 $29.98 (70% off)*
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship PS4 $27.98 (60% off)
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship PS5 $33.98 (60% off)
  • WWE 2K22 $69.96 (30% off)

For more of what’s on sale, including apparel from the PlayStation Gear store, you can check out the PlayStation Blog.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.