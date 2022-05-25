Everything Going Cheap In The PlayStation Days Of Play Sale

PlayStation’s mid-year Days of Play sale has returned for 2022, so I thought I’d collate all the major deals, in Australian pricing, in one place for you.
There’s a few standouts among the deals this year. Crysis Remastered is going quite cheap at only $17.98. Borderlands 3 isn’t a bad buy at only $19.99 either. Jedi: Fallen Order is down to $22.48, which is great price for a strong game. CD Projekt Red has cut both its major titles by 50%, putting The Witcher 3 at $9.58) and Cyberpunk 2077 at $34.97. Obviously, you take your chances with Cyberpunk‘s performance on Sony’s hardware, but the price is certainly right (or, at least, improvement).
- A Plague Tale: Innocence: $13.73 (75% off)
- Among Us: $4.76 (25% off)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition $30.73 (75% off)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition($67.47 (75% off)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione $31.18 (60% off)
- BABYLON’S FALL $64.96 (35% off)
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 $49.97 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection $25.48 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight $14.97 (40% off)
- Battlefield V $14.98 (75% off)
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition $13.48 (70% off)
- Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™ $19.99 (80% off)*
- Call of Duty Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition $71.46 (35% off)
- Call of Duty Vanguard – Standard Edition $59.95 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 $32.95 (67% off)
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™ $54.97 (50% off)
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition $49.97 (50% off)
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® $49.97 (50% off)
- CarX Drift Racing Online $8.98 (75% off)
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition $10.99 (80% off)
- Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time $49.97 (50% off)
- Crysis Remastered $17.98 (70% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy $49.36 (35% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $34.97 (50% off)
- Diablo® II: Resurrected™ – Standard $41.97 (40% off)
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut $35.97 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot $27.98 (72% off)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5 $78.36 (20% off)
- ELEX 2 $69.96 (30% off)
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition $9.98 (60% off)
- FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition $39.98 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $49.97 (50% off)
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE $65.52 (43% off)
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition $58.06 (30% off)
- Gang Beasts $14.47 (55% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $49.97 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition $23.07 (58% off)
- Green Hell $26.56 (30% off)
- GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle $66.96 (33% off)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition $57.47 (50% off)
- Hell Let Loose $38.46 (30% off)
- HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition $44.97 (55% off)
- HITMAN 3 – Trilogy $67.92 (55% off)
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ $27.89 (60% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm $42.17 (33% off)
- It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™ $29.97 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5 $38.96 (35% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection $24.72 (55% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $71.96 (20% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5 $42.47 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS4 & PS5) $37.48 (75% off)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition $34.97 (50% off)
- Mafia: Trilogy $49.97 (50% off)
- Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition $44.97 (55% off)
- MLB® The Show™ 22 PS4 $62.66 (34% off)
- MLB® The Show™ 22 PS5 $78.06 (29% off)
- Monster Hunter: World $18.71 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $23.08 (67%)
- MotoGP™22 PS4 & PS5 $59.97 (40% off)
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame $36.68 (60% off)
- NBA 2K22 $24.98 (75% off)
- Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition $19.99 (80% off)
- NHL 22 $32.98 (67% off)
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5 $63.61 (33% off)
- No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5 $34.97 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds $21.57 (40% off)
- OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5 $38.47 (45%)
- Overcooked! 2 $7.73 (75% off)
- PERSONA 5 ROYAL $39.98 (60% off)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $24.98 (75% off)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition Bundle $36.88 (70% off)
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition $22.03 (65% off)
- Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition $39.97 (50% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $77.46 (38% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $35.38 (60% off)*
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 $42.97 (57% off)
- RIDE 4 $24.98 (75% off)
- Rugby 22 $36.86 (33% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5 $62.66 (43% off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $14.38 (70% off)
- Slime Rancher $7.48 (70% off)
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Deluxe Arsenal Edition $22.78 (70% off)
- SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS 2 COMPLETE EDITION $45.47 (50% off)
- Sonic Colours: Ultimate $35.97 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5) $22.48 (75% off)*
- Stranded Deep $13.47 (55% off)
- Subnautica $23.97 (50% off)
- Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $77.97 (40% off)
- Tennis World Tour 2 $17.48 (75% off)
- Terraria $9.87 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online (PS5 Base Edition) $10.48 (70% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes $26.36 (34% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition $21.98 (60% off)
- The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition $37.47 (50% off)
- The Nioh Collection $77.46 (38% off)
- The Outer Worlds $29.68 (67% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $9.58 (50% off)
- theHunter: Call of the Wild $13.18 (67% off)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition $87.96 (20% off)
- Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 $34.97 (50% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2 $19.46 (35% off)
- UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End & UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle $29.97 (50% off)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection $44.97 (40% off)
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection $12.47 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 $29.98 (70% off)*
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship PS4 $27.98 (60% off)
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship PS5 $33.98 (60% off)
- WWE 2K22 $69.96 (30% off)
For more of what’s on sale, including apparel from the PlayStation Gear store, you can check out the PlayStation Blog.
