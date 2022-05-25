Everything Going Cheap In The PlayStation Days Of Play Sale

PlayStation’s mid-year Days of Play sale has returned for 2022, so I thought I’d collate all the major deals, in Australian pricing, in one place for you.

There’s a few standouts among the deals this year. Crysis Remastered is going quite cheap at only $17.98. Borderlands 3 isn’t a bad buy at only $19.99 either. Jedi: Fallen Order is down to $22.48, which is great price for a strong game. CD Projekt Red has cut both its major titles by 50%, putting The Witcher 3 at $9.58) and Cyberpunk 2077 at $34.97. Obviously, you take your chances with Cyberpunk‘s performance on Sony’s hardware, but the price is certainly right (or, at least, improvement).

A Plague Tale: Innocence: $13.73 (75% off)

Among Us: $4.76 (25% off)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition $30.73 (75% off)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition($67.47 (75% off)

Assetto Corsa Competizione $31.18 (60% off)

BABYLON’S FALL $64.96 (35% off)

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 $49.97 (50% off)

Batman: Arkham Collection $25.48 (70% off)

Batman: Arkham Knight $14.97 (40% off)

Battlefield V $14.98 (75% off)

Black Desert: Traveler Edition $13.48 (70% off)

Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™ $19.99 (80% off)*

Call of Duty Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition $71.46 (35% off)

Call of Duty Vanguard – Standard Edition $59.95 (40% off)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 $32.95 (67% off)

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™ $54.97 (50% off)

Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition $49.97 (50% off)

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® $49.97 (50% off)

CarX Drift Racing Online $8.98 (75% off)

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition $10.99 (80% off)

Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time $49.97 (50% off)

Crysis Remastered $17.98 (70% off)

Crysis Remastered Trilogy $49.36 (35% off)

Cyberpunk 2077 $34.97 (50% off)

Diablo® II: Resurrected™ – Standard $41.97 (40% off)

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut $35.97 (40% off)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot $27.98 (72% off)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5 $78.36 (20% off)

ELEX 2 $69.96 (30% off)

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition $9.98 (60% off)

FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition $39.98 (60% off)

Final Fantasy VII Remake $49.97 (50% off)

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE $65.52 (43% off)

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition $58.06 (30% off)

Gang Beasts $14.47 (55% off)

Ghostwire: Tokyo $49.97 (50% off)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition $23.07 (58% off)

Green Hell $26.56 (30% off)

GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle $66.96 (33% off)

Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition $57.47 (50% off)

Hell Let Loose $38.46 (30% off)

HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition $44.97 (55% off)

HITMAN 3 – Trilogy $67.92 (55% off)

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ $27.89 (60% off)

Insurgency: Sandstorm $42.17 (33% off)

It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™ $29.97 (50% off)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5 $38.96 (35% off)

LEGO Harry Potter Collection $24.72 (55% off)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $71.96 (20% off)

Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5 $42.47 (50% off)

Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS4 & PS5) $37.48 (75% off)

Mafia: Definitive Edition $34.97 (50% off)

Mafia: Trilogy $49.97 (50% off)

Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition $44.97 (55% off)

MLB® The Show™ 22 PS4 $62.66 (34% off)

MLB® The Show™ 22 PS5 $78.06 (29% off)

Monster Hunter: World $18.71 (25% off)

Mortal Kombat 11 $23.08 (67%)

MotoGP™22 PS4 & PS5 $59.97 (40% off)

MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame $36.68 (60% off)

NBA 2K22 $24.98 (75% off)

Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition $19.99 (80% off)

NHL 22 $32.98 (67% off)

Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5 $63.61 (33% off)

No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5 $34.97 (50% off)

Outer Wilds $21.57 (40% off)

OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5 $38.47 (45%)

Overcooked! 2 $7.73 (75% off)

PERSONA 5 ROYAL $39.98 (60% off)

PGA TOUR 2K21 $24.98 (75% off)

PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition Bundle $36.88 (70% off)

Planet Coaster: Console Edition $22.03 (65% off)

Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition $39.97 (50% off)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $77.46 (38% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 $35.38 (60% off)*

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 $42.97 (57% off)

RIDE 4 $24.98 (75% off)

Rugby 22 $36.86 (33% off)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5 $62.66 (43% off)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $14.38 (70% off)

Slime Rancher $7.48 (70% off)

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Deluxe Arsenal Edition $22.78 (70% off)

SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS 2 COMPLETE EDITION $45.47 (50% off)

Sonic Colours: Ultimate $35.97 (40% off)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5) $22.48 (75% off)*

Stranded Deep $13.47 (55% off)

Subnautica $23.97 (50% off)

Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $77.97 (40% off)

Tennis World Tour 2 $17.48 (75% off)

Terraria $9.87 (50% off)

The Elder Scrolls Online (PS5 Base Edition) $10.48 (70% off)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes $26.36 (34% off)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition $21.98 (60% off)

The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition $37.47 (50% off)

The Nioh Collection $77.46 (38% off)

The Outer Worlds $29.68 (67% off)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $9.58 (50% off)

theHunter: Call of the Wild $13.18 (67% off)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition $87.96 (20% off)

Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 $34.97 (50% off)

Trivial Pursuit Live! 2 $19.46 (35% off)

UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End & UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle $29.97 (50% off)

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection $44.97 (40% off)

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection $12.47 (50% off)

Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 $29.98 (70% off)*

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship PS4 $27.98 (60% off)

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship PS5 $33.98 (60% off)

WWE 2K22 $69.96 (30% off)

For more of what’s on sale, including apparel from the PlayStation Gear store, you can check out the PlayStation Blog.