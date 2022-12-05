FIFA 23 Is Going Very Cheap At ALDI Next Weekend

Next weekend, Saturday, December 17th, Australia’s favourite off-brand German supermarket ALDI will be selling copies of FIFA 23 for dirt cheap. This deal was spotted by eagle-eyed OzBargain user cjoruus. Thank you OzBargainers, as always, for your service.

ALDI will be discounting copies of FIFA 23 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in its Special Buys catalogue for Saturday, December 17th. Obviously, at the time of writing, kick off for this deal is about 10 days away. If you’re keen for this deal and forget to set a reminder, don’t worry: we’ll retime this piece next week, so you don’t forget.

Here’s what you’ll be paying for FIFA 23 at ALDI on December 17:

Why no Xbox copies, you might well ask? Great question. There are no Xbox copies listed on the Special Buys page. We’ve reached out to ALDI to confirm Xbox availability, and we’ll update this piece if/when they come back to us.

As we know, the Socceroos bowed out of the World Cup last weekend, which is a bummer, but we’re proud of our boys for how hard they fought and how far they went. The upside is that now, thanks to a cheap copy of FIFA 23, you can take them all the way to the top yourself.

For more on FIFA 23, make sure you check out our full review right here.