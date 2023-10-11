Here’s What The PS5 Slim Will Cost You In Australia

Folks, we’ve now got Australian prices on the PS5 Slim. PlayStation announced the revised consoles earlier this morning and that they will be arriving on store shelves in November for territories in the US. It will, however, still be a staggered rollout elsewhere in the world. It’s a bummer to know that we won’t be seeing these new units locally before Christmas, but them’s the breaks, I’m afraid. I’m sure it’ll be Q1 next year when they do arrive, so here’s hoping we won’t be waiting long.

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be paying for the new PS5 Slim consoles when they do finally make their way to Australia:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive

$799.95 AUD

PS5 Digital Edition

$679.95 AUD

Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive for PS5

$159.95 AUD

Vertical Stand

$49.95 AUD

A reminder that the new vertical stand is not the same one that’s currently included with the current PS5. It’s also an updated version that is compatible with the new Slim profile and the standard version launched in 2020. The Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive for PS5 is detachable, so you can still pick one up separately if you’d rather buy the Digital console and add it on later (or you can buy the version with a disc drive, it’s up to you).

For more info on the PS5 Slim and its price in territories beyond Australia, check out the PlayStation Blog post here.