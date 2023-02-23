All The Trailers From Today’s State Of Play

The latest PlayStation State of Play broadcast kicked off this morning at 8am, bringing with it a raft of trailers for games coming to Sony’s new PlayStation VR 2 platform, as well as titles from PlayStation’s third party partners like Resident Evil 4, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Goodbye, Volcano High. The back half of the show was given over to a major preview of Suicide Squad: Kill the Suicide Squad, which (in addition to apparently turning Harley Quinn into Spider-man) finally confirmed that the game is indeed a 4-player co-operative RPG.

PSVR 2 Hype

The Foglands

Green Hell VR

Synapse

Journey To Foundation

Before Your Eyes

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Tchia

Humanity

Goodbye, Volcano High

Naruto Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

Baldur’s Gate 3

Wayfinder

Street Fighter 6

Resident Evil 4

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League