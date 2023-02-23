‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
All The Trailers From Today’s State Of Play

Published 2 hours ago: February 24, 2023 at 8:22 am -
Filed to:PlayStation
playstation 5playstation vrplaystation vr 2ps5psvrpsvr 2
Image: Rocksteady

The latest PlayStation State of Play broadcast kicked off this morning at 8am, bringing with it a raft of trailers for games coming to Sony’s new PlayStation VR 2 platform, as well as titles from PlayStation’s third party partners like Resident Evil 4, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Goodbye, Volcano High. The back half of the show was given over to a major preview of Suicide Squad: Kill the Suicide Squad, which (in addition to apparently turning Harley Quinn into Spider-man) finally confirmed that the game is indeed a 4-player co-operative RPG.

PSVR 2 Hype

The Foglands

 

Green Hell VR

 

Synapse

 

Journey To Foundation

 

Before Your Eyes

 

Destiny 2: Lightfall

 

Tchia

 

Humanity

 

Goodbye, Volcano High

 

Naruto Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

 

Baldur’s Gate 3

 

Wayfinder

 

Street Fighter 6

 

Resident Evil 4

 

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

 

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

