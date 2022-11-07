PlayStation VR 2: When And Where To Buy One In Australia (If You Can Afford It)

Virtual Reality gaming is continuing to evolve and soon PlayStation owners will be able to get their hands on Sony’s new PSVR 2. It remains to be seen whether PlayStation VR 2 will be impacted by the same supply issues as the PS5, but if you are keen to invest (a lot of money) let’s run down some of the details you need to know about.

What is PlayStation VR 2?

The PlayStation VR 2 is a virtual reality headset for gaming, and it’s shifted slightly from the previous generation.

The controllers have been rebuilt with a rounded design and adaptive triggers. The internal screens are HDR OLEDs, capable of 4K with a 90-120 Hz refresh rate. The system uses foveated rendering to track eye movement and implements haptic feedback into the headset.

Hands-on previews of the new headset are positive, with reviewers praising the visual fidelity of the new VR system.

Like the initial PlayStation VR headset, you’ll still need a Sony console to play games on. PSVR 2 is compatible with the PS5 so you’ll need both a next-gen headset and a console to get going.

What games are available?

Some of the flagship games coming to the PSVR 2 include new VR entries in hit franchises like Horizon Call of the Mountain and Resident Evil Village.

Alongside those, PlayStation has announced additional titles are in development for the new system, including:

Alvo

Low-Fi

Samurai Slaughter House

Demeo

No Man’s Sky

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2

Resident Evil 4

Firewall Ultra

Among Us VR

Ghostbusters VR

Firmament

Requistion VR

After Life

Distortion

Do Not Open

Engram

Exorcist Legion: Sin

Ghosts of Tabor

Golf+

Green Hell

GrimLord

Hellsplit Arena

Hubris

Hyperstacks

The Invincible

Kayak: Mirage

Madison

Medieval Dynasty

Mixture

NFL Pro Era

Pavlov

Project Louisiana: The Bounds

Propagation: Paradise Hotel

Rec Room

Runner

Shadowgate

Soul of Kaeru

Stride

Super Kit: To the Top

The Twilight Zone

Ultrawings 2

VR Skater

Wandering in Space

Sony has said that last-gen PSVR games will not be compatible with the PSVR 2. However, you can connect a PSVR 1 headset to a PS5 console with an adaptor.

How much does PSVR 2 cost in Australia?

Now, let’s get to the tricky part: the price.

As our friends at Kotaku have confirmed, the PSVR 2 will cost an eye-watering $879.95 in Australia. A bundle pack including Horizon Call of the Mountain will shiv your wallet even more for $959.95.

Yep, almost a grand for a VR headset. And that’s before adding on the cost of a PS5 (if you don’t already have one) which is $799.95 for the disc edition.

If you want to start saving your pennies, the PSVR 2 is set to release in Australia on February 23, 2023.

Where can you pre-order a PSVR 2 in Australia?

Pre-orders for the PSVR 2 are due to go live on November 15, 2022.

It’s hard to say whether the PSVR 2 will be in as much demand as the PS5 console, especially considering the price, but if you are 100% set on getting one we’d recommend bookmarking that link and setting a reminder on November 15.

We’ll update this post with stock availability and where else you can purchase a PlayStation VR 2 headset as information becomes available.