For Those That Can Afford The PlayStation VR 2, Here Are 11 More Games They’ve Announced For It

If you’re one of the people saving up as much of your chump change as you can to buy the newest VR technology coming from PlayStation, you’ll be excited to hear that the PlayStation VR 2 will, in fact, have games. 15 of them, as of this week.

We were already well aware that four VR games would be hitting the next-gen PlayStation VR in the form of Horizon: Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil: Village, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition.

However, PlayStation recently announced another 11 games for the PlayStation VR 2 with some of them being completely new titles, some being upgraded titles from the PlayStation VR, and some being available on launch day.

There are quite a few standouts, so why don’t we look, hey? Maybe if the headset goes on sale, we’ll all be able to give them a go!

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

If you loved Until Dawn: Rush of Blood by Supermassive Games for the PlayStation VR, you’ll be excited to hear that they’re making a new title for the new headset!

It looks like a whole lot of shooty fun, but it also looks freakin’ terrifying! I commend any person that can play horror games on VR because I personally need the distance of the TV to make sure I don’t soil my trunks.

From the looks of the PlayStation Store, this spooky game is going to be a Day One release. Good stuff!

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

What if you were a war guy? Just a simple guy shooting and booting? Crossfire: Sierra Squad will let you do that.

What really looks neat about this one is that you can actually catch grenades thrown at you and just throw them back. You will not get blown up today. The game also boasts ‘high AI intelligence’ which means the baddies you’re up against won’t just be dumb robots.

The Light Brigade

This one is also a shooter BUT there’s more to it than just that. The Light Brigade also puts light magic in your hands and uses roguelike mechanics. It’s also one of the first games I’ve seen that’s based on a narrative poem from the 1800’s!

The Charge of the Light Brigade is a poem written by Alfred Tennyson in 1854, and it waxes lyrical about the Charge of the Light Brigade at the Battle of Balaclava during the Crimean War. The developer in the comments of the trailer said that they got a lot of inspiration from games like Risk of Rain 2 and Hades.

Cities: VR – Enhanced Edition

Cities VR but enhanced for the new PlayStation VR 2. That’s it, that’s the game. If you want to make a model city but don’t have the space in your rental to do so, you can always play this instead.

This one’s a launch title too! The trailer description says ‘Pre-order today for a X% discount: (Link to store page)’ so not sure how much it’s going to be. Fingers crossed we find out soon!

Cosmonious High

This one is definitely a highlight for me, just because it looks so weird and wonderful. Basically, you’re a cute little weirdo in a space high school. It rocks.

The alien you play can adapt to any situation, meaning you’ll utilise a whole bunch of different powers as you play. There’s also reportedly no loading screens, eye-tracking software that tracks your blinking, and 4K rendering at 90fps.

If I ever have the cashola for a PlayStation VR 2, this will be the first game I play.

Hello Neighbour VR: Search and Rescue

Looks like Hello Neighbour is making a comeback on VR, and it actually looks a lot more polished than the past renditions of the game.

This Hello Neighbour title is being developed by Steel Wool Studios, the developers of some of the more recent Five Nights at Freddy’s games. You’ll play a cast of six child characters who are set on freeing a friend of theirs that’s been kidnapped by the wretched neighbour and utilise their different strengths to save your friend.

Let’s hope this comeback is clean!

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

The Jurassic World Aftermath games (Part 1 and Part 2) were released in 2020 and 2021 respectively for the Oculus Quest and the Meta Quest 2. This collection brings both parts together into one complete experience.

The dev team also says that the move to PlayStation VR 2 has allowed them to take advantage of the new technology which includes ‘headset rumble and use of 3D audio’, adding that they’ve also included ‘volumetric lighting, enhanced post-processing effects and faster loading times’.

Pistol Whip

The rhythm shooter originally released on the PlayStation VR is getting a free upgrade for the PlayStation VR 2.

Those who already own the PlayStation VR version can get the new version for free on the new console, which will include ‘more depth and dimension to the blood-pumping action with headset feedback and haptic feedback, finger touch detection, and seriously boosted loading speed’.

Zenith: The Last City

Here’s another one originally for the PlayStation VR, and it came out this year too! Zenith: The Last City is another one getting a PlayStation VR 2 upgrade as well as a launch day release.

The upgrade includes ‘hundreds of hours of new content’ as well as a ‘massive graphics update’, with the team also taking advantage of the PlayStation VR 2’s new technology for a more immersive and interactive experience of the VR MMO.

After The Fall

After The Fall is getting a VR 2 upgrade that also takes advantage of the new technologies coming with the next-gen headset.

It’ll also have cross-platform compatibility with the other platforms After The Fall is available on, as well as any new content released since its launch will be available for free on the PSVR 2 version.

Tentacular

Tentacular, in my opinion, is one of the best VR releases on this year. It’ll be really cool to see what the new tech adds to this game.

The eye-tracking software allows you to interact with people by looking at them, and they’ve also added enhanced audio-based haptics that make you feel the ocean breeze and adaptive trigger compatibility to feel the weight of the things you pick up with your tentacles.