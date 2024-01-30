Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League hasn’t had an easy ride towards release, but with full launch only days away on 2 February, that hasn’t stopped players keen to try out Rocksteady’s newest third-person shooter. Luckily for those who don’t want to wait, Early Access has already begun in some parts of the world (albeit with downtime currently due to a game-concluding bug) – here’s how to access Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League early once it’s back up and running.

When does early access for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League start?

Image: WB Games / Rocksteady Studios

The early access period for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League begins on 30 January on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam), with the full launch on 2 February at midnight in players’ local timezones for console players – that’s 12 a.m. AEST, 12 a.m. AWST, and so on (with those running on the PT timezone able to play from 9 p.m. 29 January). Players on Steam have to wait a touch longer, with early access from 10 a.m. PT 30 January as a blanket launch time – that’s 5 a.m. AEST on 31 January for Aussies.

According to the official FAQ page, Early Access to the game will allow players up to 72 hours of time with the title prior to the main launch later this week, meaning those who’ve already hit midnight on 30 January around the globe could feasibly already jump into the game if they’re on console, and will only have to wait a little longer on PC. Those who want to purchase the game via Epic Games Store won’t be able to play in the Early Access period.

Of course, at the time of writing there is currently downtime as Rocksteady performs server maintenance to fix a bug that causes the game to believe players have completed the full story upon first booting up, so it looks like players might have to wait a little longer to try out Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League than initially intended. Based on updates shared to the official X (formerly Twitter) account, fixes are being tested currently, so hopefully servers should go live again shortly. There’s no indication whether players who’ve missed out on part of the 72-hour early access window will be eligible for any partial refunds given this issue.

How can I get early access to Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League?

In order to get early access to Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League prior to 2 February, players need to pre-order the Deluxe Edition of the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or Steam.

Australians wanting to pre-order the Deluxe or Digital Deluxe Edition can expect to be set back between $149-$169AUD depending on the platform and storefront. Currently, Steam pre-orders are $149.95, and digital PlayStation Store and Xbox Store pre-orders cost $164.95.

Here’s what the pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will grant you:

Preorder bonuses

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions available physically and digitally; PC version available digitally (Steam and Epic Game Store)

All Standard Edition content and pre-order bonuses

Four Justice League Outfits, one for each Squad member

Three Black Mask themed notorious weapons (pistol, sniper rifle, and heavy weapon)

Four Squad Golds themed weapon dolls, one for each Squad member

One premium battle pass token

Four No Shade Outfit colour swatches, one variant for each of Squad member (digital versions only)

Up to 72-hour early access to the game, prior to the main launch on February 2 (pre-order bonus)

Are you going to play Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League? If you’re one of the few who managed to try it out before servers went down, let us know what you think so far.

Image: WB Games / Rocksteady Studios