Suicide Squad Will Get An Offline Story Mode, Eventually

Always-online multiplayer shooter Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League won’t stay that way forever. Rocksteady Studios confirmed the apparent live service game will get an offline story mode sometime after launch in 2024.

The announcement came alongside a new trailer at the 2023 Game Awards highlighting the corrupted Justice League under Braniac’s control as he takes over Metropolis. “In addition to our latest trailer, we also have some news to share,” the studio shared in the game’s Discord tonight (via VGC). “We’re happy to confirm, we are planning to add an offline story mode that will give players the option to experience the main campaign without an internet connection. We’re aiming to add this update in 2024 and will provide more details when available.”

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Official Justice League Trailer – “No More Heroes”

Suicide Squad’s always-online requirement was one of its initial red flags as fans of Rocksteady’s single-player Batman: Arkham games appraised the studio’s departure into multiplayer. Early gameplay reveals and leaks pointed to gear scores and battle passes, the types of things many players have burned out on from existing live service loot-based games like Destiny 2. Suicide Squad will have seasonal content, though much of it will be free.

Originally set to release earlier this year, Rocksteady ended up delaying the game until February 2, 2024 to finish polishing it. When it recently reemerged in an extended gameplay trailer last month, the studio repeatedly touted Suicide Squad’s characters and story. And despite fan skepticism, anecdotal accounts from a recent alpha play test have been surprisingly positive. One tester who shared footage of the game with Kotaku found the combat quick, with substantial, impactful hits and combos when brawling with enemies.

It remains to be seen if Suicide Squad’s story can live up to the standards set by the Batman: Arkham games, but at least if it does players now know they’ll be able to play it offline, even if the game’s servers eventually shutdown.