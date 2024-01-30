PSA: Suicide Squad Spoilers Are Floating Around Social Media

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is out, but only for a handful of people who paid extra money for the Deluxe Edition to play it early. For most of us, Rocksteady’s long-awaited (albeit already divisive) follow-up to the Batman: Arkham series is launching Friday, February 2. However, if you’re worried about spoilers be wary, because some of the game’s biggest moments are already floating around social media.

We won’t spoil anything specific here, but anecdotally, my TikTok algorithm knows I love some of DC Comics’ superheroes (still waiting for a Green Arrow game, Warner Bros.), so my For You Page has been inundated with clips from major story moments in Harley, Deadshot, Boomerang, and King Shark’s assassination mission. After scrolling past them for a bit, I finally shrugged and watched one scene that was pretty pivotal to both the game itself and the larger Arkham timeline. It’s kinda wild that algorithm-based social media has made it so easy to stumble upon massive spoilers, but it feels especially egregious considering the game isn’t even out yet for most people. So if you’re wary of spoilers and can’t start the game until it launches at the end of the week, maybe stay away from social media like TikTok, Twitter, or anything else that isn’t hand-curated.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League isn’t even officially out yet, but it’s had a rough early launch alongside this spate of spoilers. There was a bug that would load new players into the post-game, prompting Rocksteady to take the game offline right at the start of the early access period. In general, if games are going to charge for early access, this type of stuff can’t happen, because you can’t make up for that lost exclusivity time.

Kotaku will have impressions up for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in the coming days, so stay tuned.