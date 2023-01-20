PlayStation Announces PSVR 2’s Complete 37-Game Launch Lineup

Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially announced its full PlayStation VR2 launch window lineup, adding 13 more titles to the mix.

The new PlayStation headset will be gracing the heads of gamers with a big bucket of money to spare on February 22nd. There are a few games planned for launch day such as Horizon: Call of the Mountain and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, but there are also a whole lot of titles being released in the PSVR 2’s “launch window”.

That means a total of 37 games will be available on the PSVR 2 before the end of March. We covered a fair few new ones back in November, including my personal favourites Tentacular and Cosmonious High, and now the PlayStation Blog has announced their final round of games that will be coming to the PSVR 2 around launch.

The final round includes the award-winning adventure Before Your Eyes, which sees the player literally watch their life flash… before their eyes. Considering it’s a literal blink-and-you’ll-miss-it game, it’ll be interesting to see how Before Your Eyes uses the PSVR 2’s eye-tracking and front-facing camera.

There’s also WHAT THE BAT?, a goofy VR “sports” game from the geniuses that brought us WHAT THE GOLF?, and The Last Clockwinder, which is a puzzle automation game about “making synchronised contraptions out of your own clones”. Both of these are deeply on my radar.

The full PSVR 2 launch lineup is as follows:

After the Fall

Altair Breaker

Before Your Eyes (launch window)

Cities VR

Cosmonious High

Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition (launch window)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (launch window)

Demeo

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

Fantavision 202X

Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version)

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Job Simulator

Jurassic World Aftermath

Kayak VR: Mirage

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!

The Last Clockwinder

The Light Brigade (purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster

NFL Pro Era (free PS VR2 upgrade)

No Man’s Sky (launch window)

Pavlov VR

Pistol Whip (free upgrade)

Puzzling Places (free upgrade)

Resident Evil Village (free update to PS5 version)

Rez Infinite

Song in the Smoke

STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

Synth Riders (free upgrade)

The Tale of Onogoro

Tentacular

Tetris Effect

Thumper

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (launch window)

Vacation Simulator

What the Bat?

Zenith: The Last City (free upgrade)

The PSVR 2 will launch on February 22nd, 2023.