These Nintendo Switch Double Pack Discounts Are Pretty Juicy

It’s pretty rare for Nintendo to sell even their oldest games at a sale price, with titles that have been out for almost a decade still going for Recommended Retail Price. However, Amazon’s Nintendo store has some cracking deals on first-party Nintendo Switch games right now, including some killer double packs.
Currently, there’s a bundle going that includes physical copies of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey for $100. Normally the bundle is $159.90, which means you’re getting a solid almost-$60 off two games that I would argue are vital to starting off your Nintendo Switch journey. There are also a few more good Nintendo Switch double packs going as well, which I thought I’d grab and show you.
Why would I do this? Well, weirdly enough, the actual page for the bundles on Amazon doesn’t list all of them which is incredibly strange. So that’s why. This list is Nintendo-specific but if you’re looking for a few more good deals, you can check out our Big Smile Sale coverage as well.
Nintendo Switch double pack deals
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Super Mario Odyssey
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Mario Party Superstars
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Nintendo Switch Sports
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football + Mario Party Superstars
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus + Pokémon Sword
- Splatoon 3 + Nintendo Switch Sports
Nintendo Switch individual game deals
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Super Mario Party
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Live A Live
