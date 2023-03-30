‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
These Nintendo Switch Double Pack Discounts Are Pretty Juicy

Ruby Innes

Published 2 mins ago: March 30, 2023 at 11:40 am -
Image: Nintendo
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s pretty rare for Nintendo to sell even their oldest games at a sale price, with titles that have been out for almost a decade still going for Recommended Retail Price. However, Amazon’s Nintendo store has some cracking deals on first-party Nintendo Switch games right now, including some killer double packs.

Currently, there’s a bundle going that includes physical copies of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey for $100. Normally the bundle is $159.90, which means you’re getting a solid almost-$60 off two games that I would argue are vital to starting off your Nintendo Switch journey. There are also a few more good Nintendo Switch double packs going as well, which I thought I’d grab and show you.

Why would I do this? Well, weirdly enough, the actual page for the bundles on Amazon doesn’t list all of them which is incredibly strange. So that’s why. This list is Nintendo-specific but if you’re looking for a few more good deals, you can check out our Big Smile Sale coverage as well.

Nintendo Switch double pack deals

Nintendo Switch individual game deals

Enjoy!

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

