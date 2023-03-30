These Nintendo Switch Double Pack Discounts Are Pretty Juicy

It’s pretty rare for Nintendo to sell even their oldest games at a sale price, with titles that have been out for almost a decade still going for Recommended Retail Price. However, Amazon’s Nintendo store has some cracking deals on first-party Nintendo Switch games right now, including some killer double packs.

Currently, there’s a bundle going that includes physical copies of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey for $100. Normally the bundle is $159.90, which means you’re getting a solid almost-$60 off two games that I would argue are vital to starting off your Nintendo Switch journey. There are also a few more good Nintendo Switch double packs going as well, which I thought I’d grab and show you.

Why would I do this? Well, weirdly enough, the actual page for the bundles on Amazon doesn’t list all of them which is incredibly strange. So that’s why. This list is Nintendo-specific but if you’re looking for a few more good deals, you can check out our Big Smile Sale coverage as well.

Nintendo Switch double pack deals

Nintendo Switch individual game deals

Enjoy!