The Nintendo Store Has Some Mega Discounts On Switch Favourites

The Australian Nintendo Store sale has begun, with festive offers on a range of Nintendo Switch games from new releases to classic titles. If you’ve been holding off scoring a new Switch game to delve into over the holidays, now’s the time to cop that game you’ve been eyeing off while it’s on sale – and the discounts this time around are pretty huge.

The Nintendo Store sale follows the whole heap of other post-Christmas sales we’ve seen cropping up, such as the Steam Winter sale and PlayStation Store January sale (both of which are still live now if you’re keen to grab some PC or PlayStation games for cheap, too).

While there’s more Switch games discounted during the Nintendo Store sale than you can poke a stick at, the lowered prices won’t last long – the festive deals are set to end on 31 December, so you’ve only got a few more days to grab a bargain before prices revert back to normal.

We’ve got you sorted with some of the best deals going during the Australian Nintendo Store sale, so you can make the most of the mega discounts and set yourself up for the rest of the holidays with new Switch games to pass the time.

The best Australian Nintendo Store sale deals

While these are our top picks from the Australian Nintendo Store sale, there’s a whole lot more discounted from a range of genres, whether you’re keen on a cozy game, multiplayer chaos, or an in-depth single-player adventure.



There’s a bunch of digital game store sales on currently, but there’s also plenty of titles on sale for dirt cheap at retailers holding Boxing Day sales including EB Games and JB Hi-Fi if you’re keen to pick up a physical copy instead. There’s deals all around, so why not add to your shame pile of unplayed games a little more before the year’s out?

Lead Image Credit: Nintendo