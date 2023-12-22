Steam Winter Sale: All The Best Game Deals, From Baldur’s Gate 3 To Cyberpunk 2077

The most wonderful time of the year is here – time for the Steam Winter Sale, of course. Some absolutely huge titles are discounted on Steam as we close out the year, and just in time for Christmas and the deluge of public holidays so you can stay up til sunrise playing your new favourite game at a bargain.
The Steam Winter Sale is live now, and runs until 10AM PT 4 January (5AM AEDT on Friday, 5 January for us Aussies), so you’ve got some time to deliberate on what games to fill your Steam library with at a discounted price before the sale ends.
To make it a little easier to decide given just how many games are on sale, we’ve rounded up our top picks from the Steam Winter Sale for you. Check them out below – we’ve separated this huge list (and that’s not even every game on sale!) into our top new and iconic picks, single-player RPGs and action-adventure jaunts, and genre-specific games so you can pick up a deal on exactly what floats your boat with ease.
Steam Winter Sale Top Picks
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- $80.95 (Save 10%)
- Resident Evil 4
- $42.74 (Save 50%)
- Lies of P
- $71.96 (Save 20%)
- Diablo IV
- $65.97 (Save 40%)
- Starfield
- $83.96 (Save 30%)
- Cyberpunk 2077
- $44.97 (Save 50%)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- $38.20 (Save 15%)
- Sea of Stars
- $40.76 (Save 20%)
- Street Fighter 6
- $65.96 (Save 34%)
- Mortal Kombat 1
- $49.97 (Save 50%)
- Slay the Princess
- $23.85 (Save 10%)
- Remnant II
- $44.10 (Save 40%)
- Elden Ring
- $53.97 (Save 40%)
- Dave the Diver
- $23.99 (Save 20%)
- Viewfinder
- $27.37 (Save 25%)
- Dredge
- $27.37 (Save 25%)
- The Last Of Us Part I
- $63.61 (Save 33%)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- $8.99 (Save 90%)
Steam Winter Sale RPGs, Singleplayer & Action-Adventure Games
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- $57.47 (Save 50%)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- $22.48 (Save 75%)
- Stray
- $29.66 (Save 34%)
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- $29.68 (Save 67%)
- God of War
- $37.47 (save 50%)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- $10.99 (Save 80%)
- The Outer Worlds
- $29.66 (Save 34%)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- $19.48 (Save 70%)
- Monster Hunter: World
- $14.38 (Save 67%)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- $49.97 (Save 50%)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- $56.97 (Save 40%)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- $44.97 (Save 40%)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
- $62.21 (Save 25%)
- Lords of the Fallen
- $58.46 (Save 35%)
- Octopath Traveler II
- $59.46 (Save 30%)
- Persona 5 Royal
- $47.47 (Save 50%)
Steam Winter Sale Multiplayer & Co-Op Games
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- $76.96 (Save 30%)
- BattleBit Remastered
- $13.80 (Save 40%)
- Sunkenland
- $23.60 (Save 20%)
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition
- $24.72 (Save 50%)
- Conan Exiles
- $22.78 (Save 60%)
- ARK: Survival Ascended
- $63 (Save 10%)
- Party Animals
- $20.61 (Save 30%)
- Risk of Rain Returns
- $18.65 (Save 15%)
- Forza Horizon 5
- $44.97 (Save 50%)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- $11.98 (Save 60%)
- Payday 3
- $44.96 (Save 25%)
Steam Winter Sale Horror, Soulslike, Roguelike & Roguelite Games
- Dead Space
- $35.98 (Save 60%)
- The Outlast Trials
- $32.96 (Save 25%)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition
- $44.97 (Save 50%)
- OMORI
- $18.81 (Save 35%)
- Darkest Dungeon II
- $43.87 (Save 25%)
- Cult of the Lamb
- $21.57 (Save 40%)
- Vampire Survivors
- $5.61 (Save 25%)
Steam Winter Sale Cozy, Rhythm & Casual Games
- Coral Island
- $35.96 (Save 20%)
- A Little to the Left
- $14.91 (Save 35%)
- Sticky Business
- $10.87 (Save 25%)
- House Flipper 2
- $56.69 (Save 10%)
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- $33.71 (Save 25%)
- Stardew Valley
- $11.38 (Save 33%)
Steam Winter Sale Platformers
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- $46.80 (Save 20%)
- Hollow Knight
- $10.97 (Save 50%)
There are so many more games discounted in the Steam Winter Sale to get your little mitts on before the sale ends in early January – and if you’re in the market for physical editions or gaming accessories, we’ve also got your Boxing Day essential sales covered at EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, and beyond.
What games are you considering copping in the Steam Winter Sale?
Lead Image Credit: Steam
Leave a Reply