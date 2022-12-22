‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The 2022 Steam Winter Sale Has Begun, Guard Your Wallets Accordingly

Published 2 hours ago: December 23, 2022 at 8:35 am
Filed to:elden ring
steamsteam winter salevalve
Image: From Software

The Steam Winter Sale has kicked off overnight, with a stack of discounts across games new and old.

This year’s sale will run from December 23rd to January 6th, so you’ve got some time if you want to snag a bargain. Of course, whenever Gabe and co make a play for our wallets like this, it is customary to guard our wallets jealously out of habit. But gone are the days of fresh discounts and flash sales — everything that’s going to find its way into the sale has already ben discounted, so rarely pays to hold out for a better deal (unless you plan to wait until the next Steam Sale, in which case you probably will get a better deal).

To help you pick through the deals, or maybe give you some inspiration for what to get, we’ve rounded up a few of the more popular discounts in the sale. You can check those out below.

Steam Winter Sale Discounts

Anno 1800 – $29.68 (67% off)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $29.68 (67% off)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – $93.45 (15% off)

Cybeprunk 2077 – $44.97 (50% off)

Deathloop – $32.98 (67% off)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $12 (85% off)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human – $44.97 (50% off)

Elden Ring – $62.96 (30% off)

Fallout 76 – $13.73 (75% off)

Far Cry 5 – $17.99 (80% off)

FIFA 23 – $39.98 (60% off)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – $65.52 (43% off)

Final Fantasy XV – $21 (50% off)

Frostpunk– $10.73 (75% off)

Gloomhaven – $34.96 (30% off)

Gloomwood – $23.16 (23% off)

God of War – $44.97 (40% off)

Guardians of the Galaxy – $31.48 (65% off)

Horizon: Zero Dawn – Complete Edition – $24.73 (67% off)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – $10.73 (75% off)

Metro: Exodus – $11.00 (75% off)

Microsoft Flight Simulator – $79.96 (20% off)

Neon White – $28.76 (20% off)

Persona 5 Royal – $69.96 (30% off)

Phasmophobia – $15.96 (20% off)

Planet Zoo – $16.23 (75% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $29.95 (67% off)

RimWorld – $39.96 (20% off)

Sea of Thieves – $24.72 (50% off)

Spider-Man Remastered – $71.21 (20% off)

Titanfall 2 – $6.39 (84% off)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – $52.46 (30% off)

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

