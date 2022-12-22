The 2022 Steam Winter Sale Has Begun, Guard Your Wallets Accordingly

The Steam Winter Sale has kicked off overnight, with a stack of discounts across games new and old.
This year’s sale will run from December 23rd to January 6th, so you’ve got some time if you want to snag a bargain. Of course, whenever Gabe and co make a play for our wallets like this, it is customary to guard our wallets jealously out of habit. But gone are the days of fresh discounts and flash sales — everything that’s going to find its way into the sale has already ben discounted, so rarely pays to hold out for a better deal (unless you plan to wait until the next Steam Sale, in which case you probably will get a better deal).
To help you pick through the deals, or maybe give you some inspiration for what to get, we’ve rounded up a few of the more popular discounts in the sale. You can check those out below.
Steam Winter Sale Discounts
Anno 1800 – $29.68 (67% off)
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $29.68 (67% off)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – $93.45 (15% off)
Cybeprunk 2077 – $44.97 (50% off)
Deathloop – $32.98 (67% off)
Dragon Ball FighterZ – $12 (85% off)
Dying Light 2: Stay Human – $44.97 (50% off)
Elden Ring – $62.96 (30% off)
Fallout 76 – $13.73 (75% off)
Far Cry 5 – $17.99 (80% off)
FIFA 23 – $39.98 (60% off)
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – $65.52 (43% off)
Final Fantasy XV – $21 (50% off)
Frostpunk– $10.73 (75% off)
Gloomhaven – $34.96 (30% off)
Gloomwood – $23.16 (23% off)
God of War – $44.97 (40% off)
Guardians of the Galaxy – $31.48 (65% off)
Horizon: Zero Dawn – Complete Edition – $24.73 (67% off)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – $10.73 (75% off)
Metro: Exodus – $11.00 (75% off)
Microsoft Flight Simulator – $79.96 (20% off)
Neon White – $28.76 (20% off)
Persona 5 Royal – $69.96 (30% off)
Phasmophobia – $15.96 (20% off)
Planet Zoo – $16.23 (75% off)
Red Dead Redemption 2 – $29.95 (67% off)
RimWorld – $39.96 (20% off)
Sea of Thieves – $24.72 (50% off)
Spider-Man Remastered – $71.21 (20% off)
Titanfall 2 – $6.39 (84% off)
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – $52.46 (30% off)
