The 2022 Steam Winter Sale Has Begun, Guard Your Wallets Accordingly

The Steam Winter Sale has kicked off overnight, with a stack of discounts across games new and old.

This year’s sale will run from December 23rd to January 6th, so you’ve got some time if you want to snag a bargain. Of course, whenever Gabe and co make a play for our wallets like this, it is customary to guard our wallets jealously out of habit. But gone are the days of fresh discounts and flash sales — everything that’s going to find its way into the sale has already ben discounted, so rarely pays to hold out for a better deal (unless you plan to wait until the next Steam Sale, in which case you probably will get a better deal).

To help you pick through the deals, or maybe give you some inspiration for what to get, we’ve rounded up a few of the more popular discounts in the sale. You can check those out below.

Steam Winter Sale Discounts

Anno 1800 – $29.68 (67% off)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $29.68 (67% off)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – $93.45 (15% off)

Cybeprunk 2077 – $44.97 (50% off)

Deathloop – $32.98 (67% off)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $12 (85% off)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human – $44.97 (50% off)

Elden Ring – $62.96 (30% off)

Fallout 76 – $13.73 (75% off)

Far Cry 5 – $17.99 (80% off)

FIFA 23 – $39.98 (60% off)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – $65.52 (43% off)

Final Fantasy XV – $21 (50% off)

Frostpunk– $10.73 (75% off)

Gloomhaven – $34.96 (30% off)

Gloomwood – $23.16 (23% off)

God of War – $44.97 (40% off)

Guardians of the Galaxy – $31.48 (65% off)

Horizon: Zero Dawn – Complete Edition – $24.73 (67% off)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – $10.73 (75% off)

Metro: Exodus – $11.00 (75% off)

Microsoft Flight Simulator – $79.96 (20% off)

Neon White – $28.76 (20% off)

Persona 5 Royal – $69.96 (30% off)

Phasmophobia – $15.96 (20% off)

Planet Zoo – $16.23 (75% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $29.95 (67% off)

RimWorld – $39.96 (20% off)

Sea of Thieves – $24.72 (50% off)

Spider-Man Remastered – $71.21 (20% off)

Titanfall 2 – $6.39 (84% off)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – $52.46 (30% off)