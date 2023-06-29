Here Are The Best 2023 Steam Summer Sale Deals

OK, PC gamers, Steam’s annual Summer Sale is here. The event is active through July 13 at 1 p.m. ET and, as one of Steam’s biggest discount sessions, it covers a ton of best-selling indie and AAA games, like Dead Cells (now $US12 ($17)) and Sekiro’s GOTY edition (now $US30 ($42)).

There will also be “summer-themed trading cards, badges, profile backgrounds,” a trailer for the sale says, and for those of us with ungenerous wallets, free daily stickers of things like orange pinwheels and a blue fish with one giant eye. Seems like a good deal to me.

But for the best video game deals, keep reading.

The best 2023 Steam Summer Sale deals

Other than those already mentioned, this year’s most noteworthy discounts include Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition ($US30 ($42)) and Elden Ring ($US42 ($58)). You might also want to look out for:

Elden Ring Deluxe Edition — $US56 ($78) (30% off)

— $US56 ($78) (30% off) Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition — $US16 ($22) (67% off)

— $US16 ($22) (67% off) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — $US12 ($17) (70% off)

— $US12 ($17) (70% off) Hades — $US12 ($17) (50% off)

— $US12 ($17) (50% off) The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth — $US10 ($14) (33% off)

— $US10 ($14) (33% off) Resident Evil 2 — $US10 ($14) (75% off)

— $US10 ($14) (75% off) Dead Space Remake — $US42 ($58) (30% off)

— $US42 ($58) (30% off) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — $US52 ($72) (25% off)

— $US52 ($72) (25% off) Persona 5 Royal — $US36 ($50) (40% off)

— $US36 ($50) (40% off) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — $US33 ($46) (33% off)

— $US33 ($46) (33% off) Sifu — $US30 ($42) (25% off)

— $US30 ($42) (25% off) Disco Elysium The Final Cut — $US10 ($14) (75% off)

— $US10 ($14) (75% off) Devil May Cry 5 — $US10 ($14) (67% off)

— $US10 ($14) (67% off) Wanted: Dead — $US30 ($42) (50% off)

— $US30 ($42) (50% off) Terra Nil — $US19 ($26) (25% off)

You can also get a Steam Deck for up to 20 per cent off.

Publisher Valve conveniently announced dates for the rest of its events, including triannual demo showcase Next Fest, earlier in the year. Once this year’s Summer Sale concludes, there won’t be another significant discount period until the Autumn Sale in November. In any case, you can take a look at the dates for all of Steam’s forthcoming events below:

Stealth Fest : July 24 to 31

: July 24 to 31 Visual Novel Fest : August 7 to 14

: August 7 to 14 Strategy Fest : August 28 to September 4

: August 28 to September 4 [Shoot ‘Em Up] Fest : September 25 to October 2

: September 25 to October 2 Next Fest : October 9 to 16

: October 9 to 16 Return of Steam Scream Fest : October 26 to November 2

: October 26 to November 2 Autumn Sale : November 21 to 28

: November 21 to 28 Winter Sale: December 21 to January 4, 2024

Are you planning to buy anything this Steam Summer Sale? What do you think the best discounts are? Let me know in the comments.