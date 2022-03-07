Where To Buy Or Preorder An Xbox Series X, Series S In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Xbox Series X and Series S launched mid-November 2020, to the delight of everyone who was able to preorder them in Australia. For everyone else, the consoles are unfortunately in a strange state of limbo, with global distribution issues causing long-term stock shortages into 2021 and beyond.

The consoles are currently sold out at all physical stores, with new stock arriving at a nebulous future date. Here’s how the biggest Aussie retailers are faring with the Xbox Series X and Series S, and when you can expect new consoles to be available for preorder or purchase.

Update 23/02: EB Games has preorders available for the Xbox Series X.

Where You Can Buy A Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S In Australia

EB Games

Update 8/3: Xbox Series X preorders are gone again. Plenty of stock for the Xbox Series S available, however.

Amazon Australia

Update 08/03: Amazon has stock of the Xbox Series S right now. It doesn’t have stock of the Series X.

Be sure to check out how you can use the Series S (or X!) as a great emulation device.

Microsoft Store

Update 08/03: The Xbox Series X is currently out of stock at the Microsoft Store, though the Series S is available if you’re after the little fella.

Telstra

Telstra’s Xbox All Access program lets existing Telstra customers purchase an Xbox Series X or Series S bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a monthly fee over a two-year period. It costs $46 per month to own an Series X and $33 a month to own an Series S.

Some Telstra stores will also have limited stock in-store, but Telstra recommends calling your local store to check beforehand.

This remains the most-sure fire way to get your hands on the Series X right now.

READ MORE Telstra’s Xbox Series S And Xbox Series X Plans Are Still Good Value

JB Hi-Fi

Update 08/03: JB’s Series X stock has been hard to come by — no surprise — but there’s plenty of Xbox Series S consoles available. If you’re jonesying for the bigger Xbox Series X, your best chance is to call up your local JB Hi-Fi store and check with the staff. Stores have been taking in-store preorders whenever more consoles come in, so here’s where you can find the number for your closet JB.

The Gamesmen

Update 08/03: The Gamesmen are currently sold out of the Series X, but they do have stock of the Xbox Series S.

Target

Update 08/03: The Series X is completely sold out at Target. However, the Series S is available for click and collect in limited quantities.

Big W

Update 08/03: You can order the Xbox Series S for $429 (down from $499) with Big W here. The Xbox Series X is listed as “coming soon” but it’s not available for order.

Kogan

Update 08/03: Much like the PS5, the Xbox Series X and Series S are currently listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Kogan.

You can set up a personal email notification for when they’re back in stock.