Where To Buy An Xbox Series X/Series S In Australia, Including The New Carbon Black Edition

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Xbox Series X and Series S launched mid-November 2020, to the delight of everyone who was able to preorder them in Australia. For everyone else, the consoles were caught in a strange state of limbo, with global distribution issues causing long-term stock shortages into 2021 and beyond.

But now, new stock is now widely available around Australia, both in-store and online. That means it’s officially the perfect opportunity to nab an Xbox console, especially if you’re planning on picking up Starfield in September.

At the moment, pricing is pretty consistent for the Xbox Series X with every retailing following its RRP of $749. However, if you want a game with your new console, you can grab either a Diablo IV or Forza Horizon 5 bundle to get yourself started. Kogan is currently offering its Diablo IV bundles for $819, while both Amazon Australia and Big W have dropped the Forza bundle’s price to $799 (from $849).

However, if you’d prefer to grab an Xbox Series S, a bunch of retailers have knocked $100 off its RRP, bringing it down to just $399. The same goes for the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter bundle, which gives you bonus goodies such as in-game cosmetics and currency to spend in your free-to-play favourites, Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys.

Here are the retailers where you can buy Xbox Series X and Series S stock from in Australia, as well as where you can preorder the recently announced Xbox Series S Carbon Black Edition, which is priced at a RRP $549 across most retailers.

This article has been updated since its first publication.

Where you can buy Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S stock in Australia

Amazon Australia

Big W

eBay Australia

EB Games

READ MORE Telstra’s Xbox Series S And Xbox Series X Plans Are Still Good Value

JB Hi-Fi

The Gamesmen

The Good Guys

Kogan

Microsoft Store

Target