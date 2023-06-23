Where To Buy An Xbox Series X/Series S In Australia, Including The New Carbon Black Edition

The Xbox Series X and Series S launched mid-November 2020, to the delight of everyone who was able to preorder them in Australia. For everyone else, the consoles were caught in a strange state of limbo, with global distribution issues causing long-term stock shortages into 2021 and beyond.
But now, new stock is now widely available around Australia, both in-store and online. That means it’s officially the perfect opportunity to nab an Xbox console, especially if you’re planning on picking up Starfield in September.
At the moment, pricing is pretty consistent for the Xbox Series X with every retailing following its RRP of $749. However, if you want a game with your new console, you can grab either a Diablo IV or Forza Horizon 5 bundle to get yourself started. Kogan is currently offering its Diablo IV bundles for $819, while both Amazon Australia and Big W have dropped the Forza bundle’s price to $799 (from $849).
However, if you’d prefer to grab an Xbox Series S, a bunch of retailers have knocked $100 off its RRP, bringing it down to just $399. The same goes for the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter bundle, which gives you bonus goodies such as in-game cosmetics and currency to spend in your free-to-play favourites, Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys.
Here are the retailers where you can buy Xbox Series X and Series S stock from in Australia, as well as where you can preorder the recently announced Xbox Series S Carbon Black Edition, which is priced at a RRP $549 across most retailers.
Where you can buy Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S stock in Australia
Amazon Australia
- Xbox Series X ($749)
- Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle ($849)
- Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle (now $799)
- Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle ($399)
- Xbox Series S in Black ($549)
Big W
- Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle ($799)
- Xbox Series S in White ($399)
- Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle ($499)
- Xbox Series S in Black ($549)
eBay Australia
- Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle ($849)
- Xbox Series S in White ($399)
- Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle ($479)
EB Games
JB Hi-Fi
- Xbox Series X ($749)
- Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle ($849)
- Xbox Series S Diablo IV Bundle ($849)
- Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle (now $399)
- Xbox Series S in Black ($549)
The Gamesmen
- Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle ($849)
- Xbox Series S in White ($399.95)
- Xbox Series S in Carbon Black ($549)
The Good Guys
- Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle ($849)
- Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle ($849)
- Xbox Series S in White ($499)
Kogan
Microsoft Store
- Xbox Series X ($749)
- Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle ($849)
- Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle ($849)
- Xbox Series S in White (now $399)
- Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle (now $399)
- Xbox Series S Black Carbon console ($549)