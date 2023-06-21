Xbox Series X And Game Pass Are Raising Prices To Match PS5

Microsoft will raise the price of its more powerful Xbox Series X console in certain countries around the world and increase the cost of a monthly Game Pass Ultimate subscription by $US2 ($3), it confirmed in a statement to The Verge. The hikes come after Sony made a similar move with the PlayStation 5 in 2022.

While the Xbox Series X will remain $US500 ($694) for the disc version in the U.S., it’s going up to €550 in Europe, $650 CAD in Canada, and $US800 ($1,111) AUD in Australia beginning on August 1. That same month, the price of Game Pass will jump from $US10 ($14) to $US11 ($15) worldwide, while the cost of Game Pass Ultimate will increase from $US15 ($21) to $US17 ($24). The news comes as Microsoft prepares to settle a legal fight with the Federal Trade Commission over its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard.

“We’ve held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market,” Kari Perez, head of communications for Xbox, told The Verge in a statement. “These Game Pass price adjustments are not related to the Activision Blizzard deal, and are intended to match local market conditions.”

This is a developing story.