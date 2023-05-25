These Are The Best Gaming Deals From eBay’s Massive Plus Weekend Sale

The mid-year sale season is here, and eBay is getting in on the action with another instalment of its annual Plus Weekend sale. And eBay isn’t messing around with massive savings, with up to 22 per cent off a range of gaming gear, from consoles to PC accessories and hot new releases.
A few highlight deals include The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom for $66.26, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model for $423.50 and the PlayStation 5 Console for $623.96.
If you’re keen to nab a bargain, we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the best gaming deals during eBay Plus Weekend 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about the sale event.
When is eBay Plus Weekend 2023?
This year’s eBay Plus Weekend 2023 officially kicked off at 10 am (AEST) today, May 25, and will run until midnight on Sunday, May 28. The online marketplace is set to drop new deals daily, so be sure to check back in regularly.
How do you get these eBay Plus deals?
You’ll need two things if you’re interested in grabbing any of these eBay Plus Weekend deals.
First, you’ll need to be an eBay Plus member. If this is your first time signing up for a Plus membership, you’ll receive a free 30-day trial. That’ll give you plenty of time to take advantage of these savings and decide whether or not you want to keep this membership.
On top of this sale event, your eBay Plus membership will also give you access to exclusive deals year-round, free returns, express metro delivery and more. If you stick around (or if you’ve already used your 30-day trial in the past) an eBay Plus membership will set you back $4.99 per month, or $49 for an annual subscription.
Secondly, you’ll need to use unique promo codes at checkout to claim these discounts. Don’t worry, we’ve listed the relevant codes you’ll need alongside each deal.
The best tech deals from the eBay Plus Weekend sale
The best Nintendo deals
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model Console – now $423.50 with the code PWE22 (down from $539.95)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers – now $84.20 with the code PWE22 (down from $119.95)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model + Pokemon Legends Arceus Bundle – $448.46 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $619.90)
- Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp – $58.46 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $79.95)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – $58.46 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $79.95)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $58.46 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – $58.46 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom – $66.26 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $89.95)
- Pokemon Scarlet – $58.46 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Violet – $58.46 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $79.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – $92.00 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $124.95)
The best PlayStation deals
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel + Shifter Set (PlayStation/PC) – now $359.54 with the code PWE22 (down from $549.95)
- PlayStation 5 Console – now $623.96 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $799.95)
- PlayStation 5 Console + Extra Controller Bundle – now $694.16 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $889.95)
- PlayStation 5 VR2 + Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle – now $772.16 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $989.95)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (White) – now $83.42 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $109.95)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Black) – now $84.20 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $109.95)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Red) – now $84.20 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $119.95)
- PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset (White) – now $119.30 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $159.95)
- PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset (Black) – now $119.30 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $159.95)
- Dead Space – $75.62 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $109.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 – $75.62 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $124.95)
- The Last of Us Part I – $79.52 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $124.95)
- The Nioh Collection – $50.66 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $124.95)
- Resident Evil 4 – $75.62 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $109.95)
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor – $75.62 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $109.95)
The best Xbox deals
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel + Shifter Set (Xbox/PC) – now $359.54 with the code PWE22 (down from $549.95)
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue) – now $64.70 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $99.95)
- Dead Island 2 (Day One Edition) – $66.26 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $99.95)
- Halo Infinite – $60.02 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $99.95)
- Resident Evil 4 – $75.62 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $109.95)
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor – $75.62 with the promo code PWE22 (down from $109.95)
The best PC deals
- EPOS H3 Hybrid Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset – now $107.10 with the code PWE10 (down from $259)
- Google Nest WiFi Home Mesh Router (2 Pack) – now $278.99 with the code PWESNS (down from $399.99)
- HP 24″ E24 G4 FHD Office Monitor – now $199 with the code PWEMON (down from $319)
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel + Shifter Set (Xbox/PC) – now $359.54 with the code PWESNS (down from $549.95)
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel + Shifter Set (PlayStation/PC) – now $359.54 with the code PWESNS (down from $549.95)
- Razer Seiren V2 X USB Microphone – now $107.10 with the code PWE10 (down from $169.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Keyboard (Phantom Edition) – now $116.10 with the code PWE10 (down from $329)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Yellow Switch) – now $182.01 with the code PWE10 (down from $394.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $104.97 with the code PWE10 (down from $299)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $98.10 with the code PWE10 (down from $219)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Esports Gaming Headset – now $79 with the code PWEHEAD (down from $239)
- SteelSeries Arctis 3 7.1 Gaming Headset – now $95.34 with the code PWE10 (down from $139)
