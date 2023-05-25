‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
These Are The Best Gaming Deals From eBay’s Massive Plus Weekend Sale

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 2 hours ago: May 25, 2023 at 12:06 pm -
Filed to:deals
ebay
Image: Nintendo/iStock
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The mid-year sale season is here, and eBay is getting in on the action with another instalment of its annual Plus Weekend sale. And eBay isn’t messing around with massive savings, with up to 22 per cent off a range of gaming gear, from consoles to PC accessories and hot new releases.

A few highlight deals include The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom for $66.26, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model for $423.50 and the PlayStation 5 Console for $623.96.

If you’re keen to nab a bargain, we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the best gaming deals during eBay Plus Weekend 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about the sale event.

When is eBay Plus Weekend 2023?

This year’s eBay Plus Weekend 2023 officially kicked off at 10 am (AEST) today, May 25, and will run until midnight on Sunday, May 28. The online marketplace is set to drop new deals daily, so be sure to check back in regularly.

How do you get these eBay Plus deals?

You’ll need two things if you’re interested in grabbing any of these eBay Plus Weekend deals.

First, you’ll need to be an eBay Plus member. If this is your first time signing up for a Plus membership, you’ll receive a free 30-day trial. That’ll give you plenty of time to take advantage of these savings and decide whether or not you want to keep this membership.

On top of this sale event, your eBay Plus membership will also give you access to exclusive deals year-round, free returns, express metro delivery and more. If you stick around (or if you’ve already used your 30-day trial in the past) an eBay Plus membership will set you back $4.99 per month, or $49 for an annual subscription.

Secondly, you’ll need to use unique promo codes at checkout to claim these discounts. Don’t worry, we’ve listed the relevant codes you’ll need alongside each deal.

The best tech deals from the eBay Plus Weekend sale

The best Nintendo deals

ebay plus weekend nintendo deals
Image: Nintendo

The best PlayStation deals

ebay plus weekend ps5 deals
Image: Capcom

The best Xbox deals

Image: EA Games

The best PC deals

Image: Razer

