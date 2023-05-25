These Are The Best Gaming Deals From eBay’s Massive Plus Weekend Sale

The mid-year sale season is here, and eBay is getting in on the action with another instalment of its annual Plus Weekend sale. And eBay isn’t messing around with massive savings, with up to 22 per cent off a range of gaming gear, from consoles to PC accessories and hot new releases.

A few highlight deals include The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom for $66.26, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model for $423.50 and the PlayStation 5 Console for $623.96.

If you’re keen to nab a bargain, we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the best gaming deals during eBay Plus Weekend 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about the sale event.

When is eBay Plus Weekend 2023?

This year’s eBay Plus Weekend 2023 officially kicked off at 10 am (AEST) today, May 25, and will run until midnight on Sunday, May 28. The online marketplace is set to drop new deals daily, so be sure to check back in regularly.

How do you get these eBay Plus deals?

You’ll need two things if you’re interested in grabbing any of these eBay Plus Weekend deals.

First, you’ll need to be an eBay Plus member. If this is your first time signing up for a Plus membership, you’ll receive a free 30-day trial. That’ll give you plenty of time to take advantage of these savings and decide whether or not you want to keep this membership.

On top of this sale event, your eBay Plus membership will also give you access to exclusive deals year-round, free returns, express metro delivery and more. If you stick around (or if you’ve already used your 30-day trial in the past) an eBay Plus membership will set you back $4.99 per month, or $49 for an annual subscription.

Secondly, you’ll need to use unique promo codes at checkout to claim these discounts. Don’t worry, we’ve listed the relevant codes you’ll need alongside each deal.

The best tech deals from the eBay Plus Weekend sale

The best Nintendo deals

The best PlayStation deals

The best Xbox deals

The best PC deals