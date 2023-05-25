The PS5 Is Currently On Sale For $624

We’ve seen some pretty good discounts for the PlayStation 5 recently, but this might just be the best yet. If you’re someone who has yet to nab Sony’s latest console but has been mulling it over more often than not, this might be the push you need. You can currently nab the standard PlayStation 5 for around $623.96, which is one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen this console go for.

You can also get the bundles which include a copy of God of War Ragnarök for $769.21 and Horizon Forbidden West for $760.71. Considering the PS5 by itself retails for $799, being able to grab it plus a game for under that recommended price is a pretty nice offer.

This deal comes via eBay’s massive Plus Weekend sale that’s currently running from now until Sunday, May 28. This sale is available through the official eBay store for The Gamesmen, so you don’t have to worry about ordering a PS5 and then receiving a box full of those discontinued Jar-Jar Binks tongue lollipops. You know the ones.

To get any of these PS5 deals, you’ll need to be an eBay Plus member and use the unique promo codes we’ve provided alongside each deal. If this is your first time signing up for a Plus membership, you’ll receive a free 30-day trial. If this isn’t your first time signing up for an eBay Plus account, membership is $4.99 per month. Which, when compared to what you’re saving here, is a pretty solid exchange.

Here are the deals for the PS5 by itself and some game bundles:

Other PlayStation 5 eBay Plus Weekend sales

If you’re someone who already owns a PS5, or you want an extra controller or headset to go along with your console, you can also save on some accessories. A few of the PS5 DualSense controllers are on sale for as low as $84, while you can pick up the Pulse 3D headset for just over $40 off.

Here are a few deals for PS5 accessories:

And here are the PS5 headsets that are on sale: