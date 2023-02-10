Amazon’s Got A Deal On The God Of War PS5 Bundle You Shouldn’t Miss

There are a few retailers around the traps doing the God of War: Ragnarok PS5 bundle for a ripper price right now.

As seen in the current JB catalogue, the God of War PS5 bundle is going for $819, a discount of $80 off its $899 ticket price. That’s about as good a deal as we’ve seen so far, which is why I’m blowing it up on main.

The same deal is live over at Amazon. We highlighted it in our daily Best Gaming Deals piece today but felt it worth breaking off into its own piece. It’s rare you get a solid chunk off a console as part of a bundle. As most of you would know by now, video game consoles are typically sold at a loss. This is why console hardware rarely goes on sale by itself — discounts are created by sacrificing margin. If they have no margin, retailers cannot discount or they lose money. But if there’s a bundle that contains a game or an extra controller, items that do have a little margin in them, suddenly retailers have room to move around on price.

Right now, this is about the best deal you’re going to find on a PS5 console with a game. You’re basically getting God of War: Ragnarok for $20 bucks. It’s a great game. We really liked it.

Up to you, of course. The price is obviously still Up There, but we take the little opportunities to save a buck where we can get ’em. Otherwise, EB Games is still doing trade-ins on PS5 consoles. EB isn’t running the above discount however, you’d still be trading against the normal $899 total.

Worth noting: it’s only the God of War PS5 bundle that is currently discounted. Previous bundles, like the Horizon: Forbidden West and FIFA 23 packages, are not discounted.