Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of God of War: Ragnarok In Australia

It’s your last chance to secure your copy of God of War: Ragnarok, the latest and greatest “Dad-sim”, if you want to claim those sweet, sweet pre-order bonuses.

With its release date slated for November 9, the final instalment of God of War’s Norse saga will revolve around Kratos’ son, Atreus, who seeks to learn more about his role in the looming battle of Ragnarok. If you’ve been following along with the games or have an inkling about Norse mythology, you’ll know that Ragnarok spells out a sequence of disastrous events that will lead to the end of the world.

As Kratos, you’ll need to step up to be the father Atreus deserves, all while battling Nordic gods and monsters in fluid, cutthroat combat. Your trusty Leviathan Axe will make a mighty comeback alongside your Blade of Chaos and Guardian Shield, now imbued with more abilities than before (thanks to a couple of Dwarven brothers).

Kotaku Australia’s David and Ruby have been hyping up the game ever since they got their hands on Ragnarok‘s early review copies. It’s a masterpiece and you can read all about it (spoiler-free) from their review here.

Take it from us – you need to lock in your God of War pre-orders now.

Where to find the cheapest copy of God of War: Ragnarok in Australia

The cheapest copy of God of War: Ragnarok can be found over at Amazon Australia for $78 on PS4 while the PS5 version is down to $95 at Big W. Considering that the recommended retail price is $109.95 for PS4 and $124.95 for PS5, we reckon that’s a pretty sweet deal no matter which copy you’re getting.

These prices all cater towards the standard edition of the game, which comes with Kratos’ Risen Snow Armour and Atreus’ Risen Snow Tunic as a special pre-order bonus.

Here’s where you can find a copy of God of War: Ragnarok for cheap:

Where to find God of War Collector’s Edition in Australia

Unfortunately, if you were hoping to find a lead on where to nab the elusive Collector’s or Jotnar Edition of God of War, you won’t find one here or anywhere else in Australia. While you can look to online marketplaces such as eBay, you’ll find that many of the prices have been scaled up by resellers.

It’s a real shame, considering that both editions had such cool merch, including a 16-inch replica of Mjölner, a Dwarven dice set and a Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine. It was honestly one of the best special edition goodie boxes we’ve seen in a long time, so it sucks that there’s been such a limited supply.

But if we do spot any on sale, we’ll be sure to update this piece to let you all know. Fingers crossed.

Where can you get the God of War: Ragnarok PS5 Bundle?

Still haven’t secured a PS5? If you’re planning on picking up Ragnarok this month, then you might as well go for this PS5 bundle. This combo features the disc edition of the PS5 and comes with a digital download of the game ready to go.

You can grab one from any of the following retailers: Amazon ($904) | Big W ($904) | EB Games ($904.95) | JB Hi-Fi ($904)

Where to find God of War: Ragnarok Limited Edition DualSense Controllers in Australia

This stunning PlayStation 5 controller is painted in an indigo and white colour scheme, complete with a bear and wolf insignia that is meant to represent Kratos and Atreus.

Unfortunately, there’s no pre-orders left if you wanted to get your hands on this limited edition PS5 DualSense controller.

The release date will coincide with the game in November, so those who were lucky enough to score one of these God of War: Ragnarok controllers will receive theirs on the big day.

God of War: Ragnarok will be released on November 9 as a PlayStation exclusive.