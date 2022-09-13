See Games Differently

“Fate Only Binds You If You Let It”: The God Of War Ragnarok Story Trailer Blows The Bloody Doors Off

Published 3 hours ago: September 14, 2022 at 9:17 am -
Image: God of War Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio

To close our this morning’s State of Play broadcast, PlayStation saved its biggest trailer for last: a full story trailer for November’s God of War: Ragnarok with all the intensity of a major summer blockbuster.

(If you’d prefer a version of the trailer with audio descriptions, you can find one at this link.)

The God of War Ragnarok story trailer reveals that Kratos and his son Atreus under siege from just about everyone in Nine Realms. The dramatic conclusion to the 2018 reboot appears to have upset everyone, and now all of Asgard knows there’s a Greek among the Norsemen. “You don’t want war, do you, Kratos?” the trailer intones. “All that blood on your hands?”

“What do you know of godhood?” the voices ask, striking at Kratos’ insecurities as much as his personhood. “In your lifetimes, has anyone ever worshipped you? Ever prayed to you? Can you even imagine that kind of love? No. You don’t care about anything beyond yourself. Only the monster who kills without cause.”

Everywhere Kratos turns, it seems he is greeted with hostility from foes old and new. Freya makes an abrupt return, threatening Atreus with a blade and retrieving an ornament from around his neck. The Valkyries return, hurling insults.

Meanwhile, in defiance of these slings and arrows, Kratos is still trying to protect Atreus at all costs and getting the kid wound up. “I just need you to trust me!” Atreus begs.

“We follow your every whim,” Kratos grunts dismissively. “But you don’t believe in any of it,” Atreus retorts. Kratos rounds on him.

“And still I follow!”

The drama of it all.

If you missed the show, you can check out all the other trailers from today’s State of Play here.

God of War Ragnarok launches on November 9, 2022, on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

