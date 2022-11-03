God Of War: Ragnarok Japanese Advertisement Features An Axe-Wielding Children’s TV Presenter

There was a new Japan-only trailer for God of War: Ragnarok drop overnight and it’s one of the most deranged things I’ve ever seen in my life.

The trailer is a bouncy, fairy-floss-coloured sing-a-long somewhere between a morning callisthenics routine and a Play School segment. Three instructors perform in sync, dancing to peppy Japanese music and posing on cue. God of War: Ragnarok is, of course, a very serious upcoming PlayStation game about a gruff Spartan man and his plucky, inquisitive son. To say that the Japanese trailer is a tidal wave of tonal dissonance is perhaps the understatement of the year.

It’s … you know what, maybe it’s better if you just see it for yourself.

Here are the lyrics to the song, called Goddo Obu Wo Ragnaroku no Uta, Google-translated by Games Radar.

Kratos has only one child Father is a god You are a giant I am traveling with my family Parent and child are happy and comfortable Happy and comfortable

Kratos has only one child Journey around the seas of Northern Europe Various gods Large group Whole world is the same, bow and arrow Bow and arrow

Kratos has only one child Look at my father’s back Learn Force Drive your enemies together Throwing bow and arrow Bow and arrow

Kratos has only one child The end of the world I wish for my son’s happiness I’m wishing for this huge throwing bow and arrow Bow and arrow

Ok, that’s pretty metal. They’re turning me around here. The video description is even better.

“Mr. Sato, wearing a polo shirt and wearing an ‘old man’ style, appeared in a studio set in the style of a children’s program,” it reads. “Together with two macho dancers, he sings ‘Goddo Obu Wo Ragnaroku no Uta.’ Contrary to the bright atmosphere of the song, Mr. Sato’s fresh appearance, which throws an axe and swings a sword, is a must-see.”

Beautiful. Deranged.

God of War: Ragnarok launches for PlayStation platforms on November 9, 2022.