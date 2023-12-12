WIN: One Of Two Huge God Of War Ragnarök Valhalla Prize Packs

If you beat God of War: Ragnarök and thought your adventure through the Nine Realms was over, guess again! God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla launches this week, a special free DLC drop that features a new roguelite activity! The DLC serves as a bridge between the conclusion of Ragnarök and the beginning of whatever awaits Kratos in the future. Consider that a spoiler warning — you should finish the GOW:R campaign before starting this DLC!

But wait, that’s not all the free God of War Ragnarök stuff going around this week!

Thanks to our mates at PlayStation Australia, we’ve got God of War Ragnarök merch packs to give away to two lucky readers.

These merch packs contain:

God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition

God of War Ragnarök keychain

God of War Ragnarök hammer pen

God of War Ragnarök notebook

God of War Ragnarök backpack

God of War Ragnarök stickers

God of War Ragnarök shirt

That is an insane pack, I think you’ll agree. Those Collector’s Editions, in particular, are quite hard to come by these days.

So, what have you got to do to go in the draw to win one of these two incredible prize packs? That’s easy. Pop your details into the Gleam widget below and tell us, in 50 words or less:

If Kratos is the God of War, which god would you be?

The two best and funniest answers will win! This giveaway begins on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 and will conclude at 5 PM AEDT on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Winners will be notified by email. The giveaway is open to Australian residents over the age of 18.

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla arrives for PlayStation 5 and PlayStationn 4 on December 13.

Good luck, Spartans!