God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla DLC Announced, Launches For Free Next Week

God of War Ragnarok is getting a new rougelite-inspired DLC this week, after a surprise reveal at The Game Awards 2023 ceremony. The DLC, titled God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla is set to drop December 12, 2023 (likely December 13 for Aussies) – only five days away.

The surprise God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla DLC will be free for players who own or purchase the game, making for a nice little holiday surprise for fans of the game’s Norse saga. “To show our appreciation for the incredible support and love you’ve given the game since its release last year, our team has been working on a surprise for the God of War community,” a PlayStation blog post accompanying the reveal said.

“God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla will be an epilogue to the events of God of War Ragnarok that follows Kratos on a deeply personal and reflective journey,” the official description reads. “Set after the decisive battle against Odin and Atreus’ departure, Kratos has seen a path for himself that he never thought possible before. Brought to the mysterious shores of Valhalla accompanied only by Mimir, Kratos will enter its unknown depths to overcome trials within himself and face echoes of his past.”

The God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla DLC marks a bit of a departure from the usual Santa Monica Studio gameplay seen in the two recent God of War titles (and even earlier installments in the franchise). The DLC will celebrate “the combat you know and love from God of War Ragnarok and [blend] it with fresh, experimental elements inspired by the roguelite genre.”

“Each attempt in Valhalla will encourage you to master different aspects of Kratos’ arsenal as you face new combinations of enemies and some surprises along the way.”

It sounds like God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla has some surprises in store for fans when it drops next week – will you be jumping back into the game to try out the new DLC? Let us know in the comments below.

Lead Image Credit: Santa Monica Studio