God Of War Ragnarok Won’t Get Photo Mode Until After Launch

Santa Monica Studio has confirmed its upcoming mega sequel God of War: Ragnarok won’t launch with a photo mode.

The studio made the announcement on Twitter, in response to an early preview of the game that mentioned it couldn’t find the mode.

Photo Mode will be coming to God of War Ragnarök after launch – we’ll share more details closer to when we plan to release it. We can’t wait to see all of your captures once it’s live! https://t.co/IgSvlnzUbx — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) October 26, 2022

So, if you are jumping into God of War: Ragnarok at launch, you won’t be able to get your digital photographer on. At least not right away. Santa Monica Studio says that functionality will arrive not long after launch. The good news is that you’ll still be able to hit the share button and take all the gorgeous screenshots you like. People reviewing the game already are doing that, it would seem, because one them accidentally sent their screenshots to Twitter).

The absence of photo mode from God of War Ragnarok marks a departure from the now-standard SIE template, which usually sees that functionality ready to go at launch. Though we know from Ruby’s preview and trailers from throughout its marketing campaign that Ragnarok is a very pretty game indeed, photo mode is a way for players to interact with the art more directly. People are still extracting stunning shots from Spider-Man and Horizon: Forbidden West. I expect no different from Ragnarok.

If you’re in the mood for even more Ragnarok content, PlayStation has just dropped a new trailer all about the game’s combat and enemy design, and how it differs from the 2018 reboot.