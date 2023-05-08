‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Bargain Alert: God Of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundle Is Going Even Cheaper At JB Hi-Fi And Amazon (Updated)

4
David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: May 9, 2023 at 8:30 am -
Filed to:console bundles
dealseb gamesgod of wargod of war ragnarokjb hi-fiplaystation 5ps5
Bargain Alert: God Of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundle Is Going Even Cheaper At JB Hi-Fi And Amazon (Updated)
Image: PlayStation
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Good morning. That’s the Cheap PS5 Bundle Deals Klaxon you can hear blaring in the background. The reason? JB Hi-Fi and Amazon have the God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle down to $789.

That topples last week’s bundle record at EB Games, which saw it down to $799. JB had the deal first, and Amazon moved to price match, but it’s you that comes out ahead with this one. Both take $115 off the bundle’s ticket price.

This is another pretty significant discount off a console bundle — normally, the God of War: Ragnarok bundle retails for over $900. JB and Amazon are doing it for ten dollars less than a PS5 console by itself. For clarity, the bundle comes with the disc drive version of the PS5 console, one DualSense controller and a digital copy of God of War: Ragnarok you can redeem via the PlayStation Store.

Some of you may grumble in the comments that it’s still not as cheap as you would like. Ok, fine, but consider: 1) This is now officially below cost. Both companies are definitely losing money on this deal. 2) Ten bucks is ten bucks, and it’s ten bucks that you have, and they don’t. Ten bucks can buy you a bargain game on the PlayStation Store that you can then play on your new PS5. You’re the winner here.

Amazon Bundle Here (Free delivery!)

JB Hi-Fi Bundle Here

It’s good to see the PS5 starting to get some proper deals and bundles. This deal, as with last week’s EB Games version, is obviously a way to move an older bundle out of the inventory to make room for newer ones. Final Fantasy XVI looms, as do Street Fighter 6 and Diablo 4. All of these games will get console bundles. That means it’s time to clear some space in storerooms around the nation, and you are the beneficiary.

This extremely cheap PS5 bundle deal starts today and won’t last long. If you were hoping to snag one while they’re cheap, we would suggest getting a wriggle on. Unlike the EB deal, there are no hardware trade deals at JB and Amazon, though JB does take game trades so you may be able to save a few extra bucks by clearing out a few unwanted titles from your personal collection.

For more on God of War: Ragnarok, you can read our full review right over here, and Ruby’s take on why it’s a ripper Dad game.

This piece has been updated since it was first published on May 1, 2023.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Two words that should never be in the same sentence, nor ever make any sense in close proximity to one another: ‘EB’ and ‘Cheap’.

    Reply

    • mate I get that it’s kinda funny to hate on Big Daddy GameStop but that is objectively ridiculous. buy 2 get 1, the existence of a preowned ecosystem, constant sales and the list goes on.

      last week, my shift began by sending out orders of 6 identical games from my store alone. why? Gotham Knights on PS5 had been dropped to $8. EIGHT DOLLARS.
      if that isn’t cheap then i dunno what to tell you

      Reply

  • 2.5 years into a console’s life and we’re ‘celebrating’ the price dropping back to where it was at launch. This generation is ridiculous even when you take into consideration global inflation over the last few years.

    Calling this ‘extremely cheap’ is nuts in itself when in previous generations at this point in the console life cycle we would have seen efficiencies in the manufacturing processes dropping prices rather than it only being a case of making space for new console bundles coming soon

    Reply

    • I can’t blame manufacturers. we know Xbox loses $200+ on each Series X, presumably Sony is similar. manufacturing innovations are delayed due to the whole COVID mess. it sucks but I don’t blame them entirely – I blame wage stagnation. if pay rose alongside inflation (instead of as an ‘oh fuck, stop starving pls’ last thought long after we needed it) I don’t know if it would be a huge deal.

      I get what you’re saying though LOL. it felt awful to tell people that not only can we barely keep PS5’s in stock, but Sony also had increased price by $50

      Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.