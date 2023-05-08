Bargain Alert: God Of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundle Is Going Even Cheaper At JB Hi-Fi And Amazon (Updated)

Good morning. That’s the Cheap PS5 Bundle Deals Klaxon you can hear blaring in the background. The reason? JB Hi-Fi and Amazon have the God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle down to $789.

That topples last week’s bundle record at EB Games, which saw it down to $799. JB had the deal first, and Amazon moved to price match, but it’s you that comes out ahead with this one. Both take $115 off the bundle’s ticket price.

This is another pretty significant discount off a console bundle — normally, the God of War: Ragnarok bundle retails for over $900. JB and Amazon are doing it for ten dollars less than a PS5 console by itself. For clarity, the bundle comes with the disc drive version of the PS5 console, one DualSense controller and a digital copy of God of War: Ragnarok you can redeem via the PlayStation Store.

Some of you may grumble in the comments that it’s still not as cheap as you would like. Ok, fine, but consider: 1) This is now officially below cost. Both companies are definitely losing money on this deal. 2) Ten bucks is ten bucks, and it’s ten bucks that you have, and they don’t. Ten bucks can buy you a bargain game on the PlayStation Store that you can then play on your new PS5. You’re the winner here.

It’s good to see the PS5 starting to get some proper deals and bundles. This deal, as with last week’s EB Games version, is obviously a way to move an older bundle out of the inventory to make room for newer ones. Final Fantasy XVI looms, as do Street Fighter 6 and Diablo 4. All of these games will get console bundles. That means it’s time to clear some space in storerooms around the nation, and you are the beneficiary.

This extremely cheap PS5 bundle deal starts today and won’t last long. If you were hoping to snag one while they’re cheap, we would suggest getting a wriggle on. Unlike the EB deal, there are no hardware trade deals at JB and Amazon, though JB does take game trades so you may be able to save a few extra bucks by clearing out a few unwanted titles from your personal collection.

For more on God of War: Ragnarok, you can read our full review right over here, and Ruby’s take on why it’s a ripper Dad game.

This piece has been updated since it was first published on May 1, 2023.