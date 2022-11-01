Folks Are Ordering CoD: MW2 PS5 Bundles And Getting GoW:R Ones Instead

Would you say ordering a PlayStation 5 bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and ending up with a bundle that comes with God of War: Ragnarok instead is an annoying mix-up or an upgrade?

This was the case for one Twitter user who had ordered the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation 5 bundle directly from the PlayStation U.S. website, only to find that what she got in the mail wasn’t exactly what she ordered.

Twitter account Wario64, which is known for posting all sorts of gaming deals, posted a tweet regarding the bundle still being available directly from the PlayStation U.S. website to order (which is frankly an anomaly to us here in Australia).

PS5 CODMW2 bundle still available at PS Direct https://t.co/R9pWYh2xbS — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 31, 2022

This resulted in the Twitter user known as Rasheeda Smith replying to the tweet, where she reveals that she had purchased the bundle Wario64 was referring to, but found herself with a very different bundle.

Idk what’s going on with this but I ended up getting mine from Sony today and it’s GoW Ragnorok lol pic.twitter.com/9jdlgcAKCG — Rasheeda Smith (@RasheedaASmith) October 31, 2022

Upon looking through the replies of a quote tweet later posted by Wario64, the story seems to go that Smith had ordered the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle for a friend, only to find the God of War: Ragnarok PS5 bundle had been sent instead. The bundle itself has a download code for the game rather than a physical copy, meaning that it likely wouldn’t be able to be unlocked until launch.

If we are to believe folks on the internet, it also looks like Smith wasn’t the only PlayStation Direct customer that this happened to, as another user, Adam B, found themselves also in possession of a God of War: Ragnarok PS5 bundle that they did not order.

To ne honest I was flipping out it happen to me too pic.twitter.com/DX5VzYGJ4p — Adam B (@Adambjr77) October 31, 2022

The goofiest thing about this whole situation is that it wasn’t even a misguided retailer shipping them out, but PlayStation Direct itself. At the time of writing, it doesn’t look like PlayStation has released a statement regarding the mix-up. While I’m sure there are folks who received one instead of the other and might’ve really wanted Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, I personally wouldn’t complain if it were me.

God of War: Ragnarok will be released on November 9th 2022, but it looks like a few missteps have seen the game out in the wild early, so if you’re trying to avoid spoilers, simply close your eyes while you’re on the web until then.