PlayStation Blogs Holds Own GOTY Awards, Gives Almost Everything To God Of War

The PlayStation Blog has held its own Game of the Year awards bracket, with fans awarding 11 out of its 16 available categories to the recent megahit God of War: Ragnarok.

This might be a good moment to talk about Recency Bias.

Recency bias is a problem that pervades many Game of the Year lists. The problem with playing games for a living is that the things you play go in one ear and out the other as soon as your article or content is filed. When it comes time to put an end-of-year list together, the stuff we played most recently is the stuff that often ends up on lists because it’s still floating around in your head.

The PlayStation Blog’s Game of the Year list was curated from votes sent in by players, and it seems recency bias may have played a role here too. Of the 16 categories, each of which contains a Top 4, GoW:R sits atop eleven of them. Not to suggest that God of War: Ragnarok isn’t deserving of many awards, but it’s obliterated categories against games that probably deserved it more.

For instance, I would argue GT7 is a far more deserving entrant for Best Graphical Showcase than the more recent Modern Warfare II, but it doesn’t get a look-in. The same goes for the Best Sound Design field. Best Art Design? God of War again, despite a career-best turn from the From Software art team working on Elden Ring. Indeed, much of the list appears to be God of War leading the pack, with Elden Ring, Modern Warfare 2, and Horizon: Forbidden West swapping the bronze, silver, and gold places amongst themselves.

See below for the full list of winners.

Best New Character

Winner: Thor, God of War: Ragnarok

Runners up: Cat (Stray), Odin (God of War: Ragnarok), Malenia (Elden Ring)

Best Story

Winner: God of War: Ragnarok

Runners up: The Last of Us Part I, Elden Ring, Horizon: Forbidden West

Best Graphical Showcase

Winner: God of War: Ragnarok

Runners up: Horizon: Forbidden West, Elden Ring, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Best Art Direction

Winner: God of War: Ragnarok

Runners up: Elden Ring, Horizon: Forbidden West, Stray

Best Audio Design

Winner: God of War: Ragnarok

Runners up: Elden Ring, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Horizon: Forbidden West

Soundtrack of the Year

Winner: God of War: Ragnarok

Runners up: Elden Ring, The Last of Us Part I, Horizon: Forbidden West

Best Accessibility Features

Winner: God of War: Ragnarok

Runners up: The Last of Us Part I, Horizon: Forbidden West, FIFA 23

Best Use Of DualSense

Winner: God of War: Ragnarok

Runners up: Horizon: Forbidden West, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Stray

Best Multiplayer Experience

Winner: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Runners up: Overwatch 2, FIFA 23, Gran Turismo 7

Best Ongoing Game

Winner: Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Runners up: Fortnite, Final Fantasy XIV, Fall Guys

Best Sports Game

Winner: Gran Turismo 7

Runners up: FIFA 23, NBA 2K23, F1 22

Best Independent Game Of The Year

Winner: Stray

Runners up: SIFU, Cult of the Lamb, Inscryption

Best Re-Release

Winner: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Runners up: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe

PS4 Game of the Year

Winner: God of War: Ragnarok

Runners up: Elden Ring, Horizon: Forbidden West, Stray

PS5 Game of the Year

Winner: God of War: Ragnarok

Runners up: Elden Ring, Horizon: Forbidden West, Stray

Most Anticipated Game of 2023 and Beyond

Winner: Hogwarts Legacy

Runners up: Resident Evil 4, Marvel’s Wolverine, Assassin’s Creed Mirage