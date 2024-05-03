Helldivers 2 Boss Says Sorry After Game Gets Review-Bombed To Hell

It’s been a terrible day for Helldivers 2 and the team behind it.

Angry players swarmed the co-op shooter’s Steam page to review-bomb it like a giant hive of Terminids after a PlayStation Network login requirement was reinstituted on PC. “Ouch, right in the review score,” Arrowhead Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt tweeted after the hit game’s rating turned to “mixed” on the Valve-owned storefront.

“Well, I guess it’s warranted,” the head developer continued. “Sorry everyone for how this all transpired. I hope we will make it up and regain the trust by providing a continued great game experience.” The statement came after a more formal acknowledgement of the situation earlier in the day that simply told players to contact Sony’s support team if they had any questions. Thousands more negative reviews had poured in since.

I just want to make great games! pic.twitter.com/EPO7apDUlc — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) May 3, 2024

The outrage began last night when players on PC noticed that the Sony-published game’s PSN login requirement had returned. Originally removed amid massive server strain in Helldivers 2‘s early launch period, it was the first time many new players were seeing it. Despite being a relatively quick and easy process, the idea of having to create a second login and hand over their information to the PlayStation 5 manufacturer didn’t sit well with many. It’s even caused a mini-civil war between players on console who don’t think it’s a big deal and those on PC who are irritated they now have to play by another platform’s rules. There are also a number of places around the world where PSN isn’t supported, potentially locking those players out of the game.

Screenshot: Valve / Kotaku

Steam’s aggregate review ratings can make or break a game’s sales prospects. While Helldivers 2 has already secured its status as one of the top-selling games of the year, anyone new stumbling upon it for the first time might mistake the mixed rating for an indication that there was actually something functionally wrong with it. Valve has struggled to deal with review-bombing campaigns for years, attempting to increase the requirements for leaving reviews and filtering out bogus complaints to protect the integrity of its store ratings.

Pilestedt’s earlier tweet was hit with a “community note” claiming that the customer support page he referenced said PSN logins were optional on PC while the one for Helldivers 2 was mandatory. Some of the outpouring of frustration has also resulted in the game’s community managers being targeted online for harassment by angry fans. Not everyone’s upset. “As long as I don’t have to download a launcher I’m good lol,” wrote one player in support of Pilestedt and his team. “Thanks for the amazing game!”