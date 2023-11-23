At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Black Friday sales have begun, meaning that you can get PlayStation games, accessories, and even a PS5 for cheap.

Amazon Australia has discounts on a variety of PS4 and PS5 games, with prices being slashed up to 77 per cent during Black Friday. If you’ve got enough games, but need a new controller, the DualSense wireless controllers are currently $75, which is a steal. You can even get the PlayStation VR2 on sale, with up to 13 per cent off the headset.

There are so many sales that we’ve gone and done the hard yards for you, so all you need to do is read through our list to find out what’s worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

The best Black Friday deals for PS5 games

Check out the list of discounted PS5 games for Black Friday below:

The best Black Friday deals for PS4 games

Check out the list of discounted PS4 games for Black Friday below:

The best Black Friday PlayStation accessory deals

Those who already own a PS5 have probably noticed by now that the DualSense controller’s battery life is subpar. If you forget to charge it overnight, you’ll probably find it with a dead battery the next time you choose to play. In this scenario, it helps to have a back-up controller you can swap between for marathon gaming sessions.

If you’re interested in exploring the world of VR, the PlayStation VR2 headset is also on sale too.

