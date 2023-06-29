‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
JB Hi-Fi’s Latest Gaming Sale Has Some Banger Deals

Emily Spindler

Published 1 hour ago: June 29, 2023 at 11:47 am -
Filed to:bargains
dealsEOFYgamingjb hi-fisales
Image: Kokkai Ng, iStock

JB Hi-Fi is having an absolute banger sale right now on heaps of games, peripherals, and streaming essentials. With the end of the financial year looming over us, it’s the perfect time to nab a bargain (and maybe claim it on tax) – these deals are for a limited time only in-store and online.

We’ve rounded up JB Hi-Fi’s best gaming bargains for you to check out before they’re gone.

Games

You can check out all of JB Hi-Fi’s deals on games here.

Peripherals & Accessories

There’s plenty more great accessories for sale on JB Hi-Fi’s website, too.

Streaming Essentials

There are over 600 deals on gaming products at JB Hi-Fi right now, and you can view the full range of absolute bargains here. There are plenty more solid deals where that came from, whether you’re looking to upgrade your work-from-home (gaming) setup or just want to treat yourself to that new headset you’ve been thinking about.

What are you thinking of copping from JB Hi-Fi’s sale?

