JB Hi-Fi’s Latest Gaming Sale Has Some Banger Deals

JB Hi-Fi is having an absolute banger sale right now on heaps of games, peripherals, and streaming essentials. With the end of the financial year looming over us, it’s the perfect time to nab a bargain (and maybe claim it on tax) – these deals are for a limited time only in-store and online.
We’ve rounded up JB Hi-Fi’s best gaming bargains for you to check out before they’re gone.
Games
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5)
- $64 (Save $35)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Xbox Series X)
- $64 (Save $35)
- Resident Evil 4 (PS5)
- $59 (Save $30)
- Resident Evil 4 (Xbox Series X)
- $59 (Save $30)
- Sonic Frontiers (Nintendo Switch)
- $44 (Save $35)
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition (PS5)
- $39 (Save $50)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition (PS5)
- $27 (Save $32)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- $39 (Save $20)
- Two Point Campus Enrolment Edition (PS4)
- $9 (Save $5)
You can check out all of JB Hi-Fi’s deals on games here.
Peripherals & Accessories
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Ergonomic Wired Gaming Mouse
- $39 (Save $20)
- Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset (Black)
- $199 (Save $50)
- Elgato Wave 3 Premium USB Condenser Microphone
- $169 (Save $100)
- Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse
- $189 (Save $90)
- Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse (Faker Edition)
- $199 (Save $100)
- Logitech G713 Gaming Keyboard (White)
- $224 (Save $75)
- Razer Kraken BlueTooth Headset Kitty Edition Quartz
- $99 (Save $70)
- HyperX QuadCast USB Condenser Gaming Microphone
- $174 (Save $45)
- Logitech G PRO X Wireless Gaming Headset
- $299 (Save $100)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Yellow Switch)
- $189 (Save $50)
- Corsair HS80 RGB Premium Wireless Gaming Headset (Carbon)
- $179 (Save $100)
- Next Level Racing Challenger Simulator Cockpit
- $274 (Save $275)
- Thrustmaster T-GT II Racing Wheel for PlayStation
- $999 (Save $400)
There’s plenty more great accessories for sale on JB Hi-Fi’s website, too.
Streaming Essentials
- Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 Black
- $189 (Save $50)
- Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 White
- $189 (Save $50)
- Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam
- $103 (Save $26)
There are over 600 deals on gaming products at JB Hi-Fi right now, and you can view the full range of absolute bargains here. There are plenty more solid deals where that came from, whether you’re looking to upgrade your work-from-home (gaming) setup or just want to treat yourself to that new headset you’ve been thinking about.
What are you thinking of copping from JB Hi-Fi’s sale?
