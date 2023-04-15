‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

The Best Deals From JB Hi-Fi’s Massive Entertainment Sale

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 1 hour ago: April 16, 2023 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:deals
homejb hi-fisalesshopping
The Best Deals From JB Hi-Fi’s Massive Entertainment Sale
Images: JB Hi-Fi

We’re partial to a good JB Hi-Fi sale here at Lifehacker Australia, particularly in this economy. JB Hi-Fi’s current sale is all about entertainment, so if the cost of living crisis is cutting your adventures outside to a minimum, you’ll be able to set yourself up for a truly epic weekend at home on a budget.

The sale runs until April 19 and you can check out the full catalogue of deals available here or peruse some of our top picks below.

JB Hi-Fi’s Entertainment Sale top picks

JB Hi-Fi TV deals

  • Sony 42-inch 4L Google OLED TV – $1995 ($700 off)
  • TCL 55-inch FK Mini LED QLED Google TV – $1095 ($300 off)
  • TCL 75-inch P735 4K UHD AI LED LCD Google TV – $995 ($100 off)
  • TCL 55-inch C735 4K UHD QLED Google TV – $895 ($100 off)
  • LG NanoCell 75-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV – $1295 ($600 off)
  • Hisense 98-inch U7HAU ULED 4K QLED Full Array Smart TV – $4995 ($601 off)

JB Hi-Fi gaming deals

  • Nintendo Switch Console OLED Model – $499 ($40 off)
  • Nintendo Switch Console Neon – $429 ($20 off)
  • PlayStation 4 Console 500GB – $399 ($30 off)
  • Xbox Series S Gilded Hunters Bundle – $479 ($20 off)
  • Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – $139 ($20 off)
  • Xbox Wireless Headset – $134 ($15 off)
  • INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset – $199 ($100 off)
  • Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – $229 ($70 off)
  • Logitech G502 X Plus Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse – $249 ($50 off)
  • Razer Viper V2 Pro Ultra Wireless Esports Mouse – $165.60 ($41.40 off)
  • Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 Black – $189 ($50 off)
  • Razer Iskur X Ergonomic Gaming Chair – $399.20 ($99.80 off)
  • PlayStation 5 Dualsense Wireless Controller – $99 ($10 off)
  • The Last of Us Part I (PS5) – $99 ($10 off)
  • God of War Ragnarok (PS5) – $99 ($10 off)
  • Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) – $99 ($10 off)
  • Dead Space (PS5) – $69 ($20 off)
  • Wild Hearts (PS5) – $69 ($20 off)
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns (PS5) – $49 ($50 off)
  • The Callisto Protocol (PS4/XBO) – $49
  • Resident Evil 4 (PS4/PS5/XSX) – $89
  • Elden Ring (PS4/PS5/XBO) – $89
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $74 ($5 off)
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – $64
  • Mario Party Superstars (Switch) – $64
  • Pokèmon Scarlet & Violet (Switch) – $64
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) – $64
  • Selected Games 2 for $30

JB Hi-Fi movies and music deals

  • Sony Stereo Turntable with Bluetooth Connectivity – $329 ($70 off)
  • Select CDs – $9.99 or Buy 2 Get 1 Free
  • Select TV Series 2 for $40
  • Every Movie Buy 2 Get 1 Free

JB Hi-Fi pop culture deals

  • 20% off T-shirts
  • Posters 2 for $20
  • Select Pop! Vinyl figures Buy 2 Get 1 Free

If you need some suggestions for what to watch, here are some of the top movies and TV shows coming out this year.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.