The Best Deals From JB Hi-Fi’s Massive Entertainment Sale

We’re partial to a good JB Hi-Fi sale here at Lifehacker Australia, particularly in this economy. JB Hi-Fi’s current sale is all about entertainment, so if the cost of living crisis is cutting your adventures outside to a minimum, you’ll be able to set yourself up for a truly epic weekend at home on a budget.
The sale runs until April 19 and you can check out the full catalogue of deals available here or peruse some of our top picks below.
JB Hi-Fi’s Entertainment Sale top picks
JB Hi-Fi TV deals
- Sony 42-inch 4L Google OLED TV – $1995 ($700 off)
- TCL 55-inch FK Mini LED QLED Google TV – $1095 ($300 off)
- TCL 75-inch P735 4K UHD AI LED LCD Google TV – $995 ($100 off)
- TCL 55-inch C735 4K UHD QLED Google TV – $895 ($100 off)
- LG NanoCell 75-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV – $1295 ($600 off)
- Hisense 98-inch U7HAU ULED 4K QLED Full Array Smart TV – $4995 ($601 off)
JB Hi-Fi gaming deals
- Nintendo Switch Console OLED Model – $499 ($40 off)
- Nintendo Switch Console Neon – $429 ($20 off)
- PlayStation 4 Console 500GB – $399 ($30 off)
- Xbox Series S Gilded Hunters Bundle – $479 ($20 off)
- Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – $139 ($20 off)
- Xbox Wireless Headset – $134 ($15 off)
- INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset – $199 ($100 off)
- Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – $229 ($70 off)
- Logitech G502 X Plus Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse – $249 ($50 off)
- Razer Viper V2 Pro Ultra Wireless Esports Mouse – $165.60 ($41.40 off)
- Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 Black – $189 ($50 off)
- Razer Iskur X Ergonomic Gaming Chair – $399.20 ($99.80 off)
- PlayStation 5 Dualsense Wireless Controller – $99 ($10 off)
- The Last of Us Part I (PS5) – $99 ($10 off)
- God of War Ragnarok (PS5) – $99 ($10 off)
- Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) – $99 ($10 off)
- Dead Space (PS5) – $69 ($20 off)
- Wild Hearts (PS5) – $69 ($20 off)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns (PS5) – $49 ($50 off)
- The Callisto Protocol (PS4/XBO) – $49
- Resident Evil 4 (PS4/PS5/XSX) – $89
- Elden Ring (PS4/PS5/XBO) – $89
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $74 ($5 off)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – $64
- Mario Party Superstars (Switch) – $64
- Pokèmon Scarlet & Violet (Switch) – $64
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) – $64
- Selected Games 2 for $30
JB Hi-Fi movies and music deals
- Sony Stereo Turntable with Bluetooth Connectivity – $329 ($70 off)
- Select CDs – $9.99 or Buy 2 Get 1 Free
- Select TV Series 2 for $40
- Every Movie Buy 2 Get 1 Free
JB Hi-Fi pop culture deals
- 20% off T-shirts
- Posters 2 for $20
- Select Pop! Vinyl figures Buy 2 Get 1 Free
If you need some suggestions for what to watch, here are some of the top movies and TV shows coming out this year.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in