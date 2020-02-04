JB Hi-Fi Has Some Cracker Gaming Deals This Month

JB Hi-Fi is a big fan of gaming sales, and this month is no exception. Their latest set of deals, set to go live on February 6, might just entice a few of you.

There's a select range of consoles and accessories on sale, as well as a handful of games. Here's the highlights.

JB Hi-Fi Gaming Accessories On Sale

Xbox One S 1TB Bundle (includes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order download code) - $379

PlayStation 1TB Console (includes Death Stranding) - $479

New Nintendo Switch - $449

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - $89

PS4 DualShock Controllers - $79

Xbox One Wireless Controller - $79

Recon 70 Wired Gaming Headset (For XBO, PS4 and NS) - $59

JB Hi-Fi Games On Sale

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4/XBO) - $9

Rainbow Six Siege (PS4/XBO) - $19

Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) - $69

Super Mario Odyssey (NS) - $69

Mario Kart 8 (NS) - $69

Pokémon Sword/Shield (NS) - $69

The Legend of Zelda - Link's Awakening (NS) - $69

Monster Energy Supercross 3 (PS4/XBO) - $79

Death Stranding (PS4) - $79

Dragon Ball Z - Kakarot (PS4/XBO) - $79

Call of Duty Modern Warfare (PS4/XBO) - $79

Sniper: Ghost Warrior - Contracts - $69

Just Dance 2020 (PS4/NS) - $49

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4/XBO) - $39

Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection (NS) - $79

Assassin's Creed III Remastered (NS) - $39

Rayman Legends (NS) - $34

Monopoly (NS) - $29

The sale ends February 19, so if you're eyeing any of these deals up, you'll need to get in fast.