JB Hi-Fi Has Some Cracker Gaming Deals This Month

JB Hi-Fi is a big fan of gaming sales, and this month is no exception. Their latest set of deals, set to go live on February 6, might just entice a few of you.
There's a select range of consoles and accessories on sale, as well as a handful of games. Here's the highlights.
JB Hi-Fi Gaming Accessories On Sale
- Xbox One S 1TB Bundle (includes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order download code) - $379
- PlayStation 1TB Console (includes Death Stranding) - $479
- New Nintendo Switch - $449
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - $89
- PS4 DualShock Controllers - $79
- Xbox One Wireless Controller - $79
- Recon 70 Wired Gaming Headset (For XBO, PS4 and NS) - $59
JB Hi-Fi Games On Sale
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4/XBO) - $9
- Rainbow Six Siege (PS4/XBO) - $19
- Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) - $69
- Super Mario Odyssey (NS) - $69
- Mario Kart 8 (NS) - $69
- Pokémon Sword/Shield (NS) - $69
- The Legend of Zelda - Link's Awakening (NS) - $69
- Monster Energy Supercross 3 (PS4/XBO) - $79
- Death Stranding (PS4) - $79
- Dragon Ball Z - Kakarot (PS4/XBO) - $79
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare (PS4/XBO) - $79
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior - Contracts - $69
- Just Dance 2020 (PS4/NS) - $49
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS4/XBO) - $39
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection (NS) - $79
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered (NS) - $39
- Rayman Legends (NS) - $34
- Monopoly (NS) - $29
The sale ends February 19, so if you're eyeing any of these deals up, you'll need to get in fast.
Poor Shadow of the Tomb Raider
That's about the price I picked up Andromeda for. Even though it was released in 2018, they must have not got very close to expectations with SOTTR sales to discount so heavily.