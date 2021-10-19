Here Are The Cheapest Copies of Guardians of the Galaxy In Australia

Once again, it’s up to the worst heroes possible to save the universe. Announced during E3 2021, Guardians of the Galaxy puts you in the rocket-powered boots of Star-Lord and his band of misfit mercenaries, as you face off against the Universal Church of Truth who is attempting to conquer the galaxy.

Despite featuring the entire Guardians team, you’re locked into only playing as Star-Lord, but are able to command and direct the rest of the team while running missions. It’s also a single-player game with no online service and a pretty killer soundtrack full of ’80s pop tunes.

The game isn’t tied to any pre-existing Guardians of the Galaxy canon and is instead blending traits from both the movies and the various comics into something new – similar to what Insomniac did with the Spider-Man games. From what we’ve seen of it so far, it’s definitely got the quippy jokes of the James Gunn movies down pat.

Here’s where you can pick up a copy of Guardians of the Galaxy for cheap before it launches on October 26.

Where can you get Guardians of the Galaxy for cheap?

Console copies of the Guardians of the Galaxy game will set you back $99.95, while the PC version is $89.95.

Amazon Australia has the cheapest price available, with the PS5 and Xbox edition of the game going for $74.90, and the PS4 edition for $78. This also includes free shipping. Why is the PS4 edition of the game more expensive than the PS5 one? Beats me, but it does feel weird.

After that, Kogan, JB Hi-Fi, Dick Smith and Big W all have the game for $79, so pick your favourite retailer from that list. EB Games is offering a deal where you can pick up the game for $29 when you trade in two titles from a select list.

Here’s every major retailer in Australia that you can pick up Guardians of the Galaxy for cheap from:

Amazon Australia : $74.90 (PS5 | Xbox) and $78 (PS4) + free shipping

: $74.90 (PS5 | Xbox) and $78 (PS4) + free shipping Kogan : $79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) JB Hi-Fi : $79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Dick Smith : $79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Big W : $79 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $79 (PS5 | Xbox) The Gamesmen : $88 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $88 (PS5 | Xbox) Catch : $89 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $89 (PS5 | Xbox) EB Games: $99.95 or $29 when you trade two select games (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

The Nintendo Switch edition of the game is cloud-based, so your options for picking it up are very limited.

And here’s where you can pick up Guardians of the Galaxy for the PC:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is available on the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC from October 26.